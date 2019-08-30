News: New chair to lead Women in Business
By Tom Austen
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber appoint new hair and working group members to lead influential Women in Business working group.
Lyndsay Pitchley, business development manager of Office Friendly, starts her role in early September when the new 16 strong group and Chamber staff meet for the first time to agree an agenda for the forthcoming two years under Lyndsay's leadership.
Supported by the Chamber, the group meet regularly to come up with ideas and opportunities for creative, inspiring and interactive ways for women to network, learn, signpost and share with each other.
A former Mayor of Rotherham and a current councillor, Lyndsay is a keep advocate in championing women in business, which gained her the 2019 ATHENA International Award, following her nomination at this year's International Women's Day celebrations on the March 8.
Lyndsay, said: "I'm delighted and honoured to be representing Women in Business as chair. I aim to continue the amazing work that my predecessor Jackie has done, leading the working group to what it's become today. So cheers to the exciting future ahead for all of us!"
Carrie Sudbury, deputy Chief Executive of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, added: "The appointment of Lyndsay as Chair is fantastic, and we are looking forward to working closely with the group. The new committee has a great cross section of experience and expertise to drive the Women in Business agenda across the region."
Next week, the Chamber hosts Chamber Means Business at the New York Stadium in Rotherham. The annual exhibition has been put together to give member businesses the opportunity to promote themselves and their products and services.
The doors will open at 9am and attendees will have the opportunity to network with over 50 exhibitors, hear from Sheffield City Region Mayor, Dan Jarvis MP MBE and attend a free seminar presented by Chamber Patron Westfield Health – Live Well. Think Well. Work Well from 1pm.
BR Chamber website
Images: BR Chamber
