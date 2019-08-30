News: Plans approved for town centre unit





that Rotherham Council was planning to close the dedicated visitor centre on Bridgegate, relocating services to the Makers Emporium on the nearby High Street.



Now proposals to take on the vacant unit from Crossroads Care, a prominent charity in the town, have been given the green light by Rotherham Council.



Crossroads Care is Britain's leading provider of support for carers and the people they care for. We work with over 35,000 individuals and their families, helping carers to make a life of their own outside caring. The Rotherham branch has its offices at Templeborough.



The provider wants to use the 2,250 sq ft property facing All Saints' Square as new charity premises which would also include a shop and cafe on the ground floor with office space above.



Set to be called "The Corner," the advice centre would be complimented by a small coffee facility area and a minor sales area.



In approving the plans, Council planners said that the proposed uses will bring a vacant unit back into use in a key location within the centre and contribute towards the strategy and principles for the town centre, such as managing where the primary retail uses are located and encouraging the re-use of vacant floorspace.



Despite its prominent position, the property falls within the Secondary Shopping Frontage in planning terms. The planners add: "The retail and above ground floor elements of the proposals raise no concerns, and are in line with relevant policy."



The site makes up part of the historic White Hart Buildings. Whilst not a listed building, the property is on Rotherham Civic Society's local list which compiles properties of architectural or historic interest.



The society states that: "The former White Hart was closed as a result of the Ministry of Health's Order of August 1926 sanctioning the compulsory acquisition of the property for street improvements. The new public house, with entrances to Upper Millgate and Bridgegate was commissioned by Messrs Mappins Brewery and was designed by James E. Knight, Architect. The building incorporating lock up shops and a suite of offices was described as being late Georgian in design.



"The public house opened on the 12th December 1929 and closed in March 1969 following its acquisition by Barclay's Bank Ltd."



A prominent unit in Rotherham town centre looks set to be brought back into use after it was left empty when the tourist information centre moved out last year.