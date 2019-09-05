News: Taste of West Africa comes to Rotherham
By Tom Austen
A Rotherham-based sauce manufacturer which specialises in products that complement West African cuisine, has expanded with the launch of a new range thanks to a £500 Kickstart grant from UK Steel Enterprise (UKSE).
Focused on developing a range of hot sauces that concentrate on flavour rather than just heat, Fula Flavour was established by entrepreneur Hawa Talbot in 2018 after friends and family complimented her on her homemade recipes.
Based in Waverley, the business has since grown and gone from Hawa's kitchen table to a local manufacturer as she saw an increase in demand.
Thanks to the funds from UKSE, an organisation tasked with supporting growing businesses in areas affected by changes to the steel industry, Hawa has now expanded her popular product line – using the grant to test the produce, as well as produce the labels and associated marketing materials.
Fans of the latest additions to the Fula Flavour product line up can purchase bottles of the sauces online, as well as from a number of South Yorkshire venues including Kelham Farm Shop in Sheffield and The Jam Horse in Doncaster.
Hawa said: "Since launching the business it has been clear that there is demand for my products in South Yorkshire as there is currently nothing quite like them on the market.
"I am originally from Guinea in West Africa so when I moved to England I missed the sauces and flavours I was used to at home, so I used my families recipes which have been handed down over generations to help produce my latest line of new sauces.
"The take up of my products over the last year has been amazing and I now stock my products in shops in both Sheffield and Doncaster. Now that my new range has been launched, I hope I can expand my business and set up my own store which will help create jobs in the local area."
In 2019, Fula Flavour was awarded a 2 Star "Outstanding" rating at the Great Taste Awards – an acknowledged benchmark for fine food and drink internationally – further cementing the quality of the businesses offer.
Alan Stanley of UKSE, said: "It is great to see that we have helped a local business in Rotherham expand their product offering and to take their business to the next step.
"At UKSE, our aim is to support new and growing businesses with our Kickstart grants, and I am pleased to see the success it has brought Fula Flavour. I wish Hawa the best of luck in the future."
Fula Flavour website
UKSE website
Images: UKSE
