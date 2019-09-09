News: Rotherham shortlisted for Government's town fund
By Tom Austen
Rotherham is one of 100 towns across England that will work with the Government to develop innovative regeneration plans.
The towns eligible for support from the £3.6 billion Towns Fund include places with proud industrial and economic heritage but have not always benefitted from economic growth in the same way as more prosperous areas.
Communities, businesses and local leaders will now join forces to draw up ambitious plans to transform their town's economic growth prospects with a focus on improved transport, broadband connectivity, skills and culture.
Robert Jenrick MP, Local Government Secretary, said: "Ensuring that prosperity and opportunities are available to everyone in this country, not just those in London or our biggest cities, is at the heart of the mission of this government.
"We want to level-up our great towns, raising living standards and ensuring they can thrive with transformative investment in transport, technology, skills and culture.
"I will now work with local people from the 100 communities announced today to agree proposals to invest up to £25 million in each place. I hope these deals will provide the investment and the impetus for long-term renewal ensuring each town can look to the future with a new optimism."
The news follows on from Rotherham being shortlisted for part of a £675m Government fund designed to help communities reinvent their high streets.
Jake Berry MP, Minister for the Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth, said: "In July, the Prime Minister promised to level up 100 towns across the country, and today we're delivering that promise.
"The best answers for local people will come from local people, that's why we have listened to people living in these towns and will support them with a mega £3.6 billion fund to drive jobs and economic growth."
Regions like South Yorkshire are still waiting on further information on the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), which is the Government's planned replacement for EU structural funds at the end of 2020.
Images:
