News: Liberty welcomes latest apprentices
By Tom Austen
Liberty has welcomed a host of new apprentices and graduates as the turnaround at its Speciality Steels business continues.
Since Liberty bought the Speciality Steels business from Tata Steel in 2017, multi-million-pound investment in recommissioning and upgrading mothballed machinery at Rotherham has triggered a revival in the company's fortunes, doubling the production and providing employment for almost 300 new workers and apprentices.
A total of 12 apprentices and four graduates embarked on their induction programme at Liberty Speciality Steels' site in Stocksbridge recently. Renewable energy, materials, composites and environmental engineering are among the subjects that apprentices will learn about.
Tony Goddard, training and delivery manager at Liberty, said: "I'd like to extend a warm welcome to the group of young people that have joined us this week to embark upon a long and fulfilling career in the steel industry.
"As one of the top recruiters of apprentices in the Yorkshire region, Liberty Speciality Steels recognises the importance of developing the next generation of engineers both for the future of the business and the wider engineering profession.
"The apprentices are joining the business at an opportune time as we look to step up our transition to a greener steel business by recycling scrap metal in electric arc furnaces. This generation of workers will be the driving force behind the industry's contribution to achieving the UK government's recent pledge of cutting carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050."
Recognising the need for greater diversity in the engineering workforce across the UK, Liberty Speciality Steels is also sponsoring a new female engineering academy that Sheffield College is launching later this month. Students studying at the academy will have access to workshops, work experience and placements at the company's sites in Rotherham and Stocksbridge.
Liberty website
Images: Liberty
Liberty website
Images: Liberty
