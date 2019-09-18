News: Rotherham pubs in Good Beer Guide - is your local on the list?
By Tom Austen
More Rotherham venues are now featured in the prestigious Good Beer Guide following a rise in the number of micropubs across the borough.
And the good news for real ale fans continues with the local branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) announcing the dates for its own beer festival later this year and a new beer stall has opened in Rotherham Market.
The Good Beer Guide 2020 is CAMRA's premier publication featuring the very best pubs to find a great pint in the UK.
Rotherham pubs making the guide include Cutler's Arms, New York Tavern and Bluecoat in the town centre.
Smaller venues in the guide include Wath Tap at Wath, Something BREW INN at Rawmarsh, Dragon's Tap at Stag and Little Haven at Parkgate.
More traditional pubs in the guide include Wentworth's George & Dragon, Church House in Wath, The Hind at Whiston, The Stag at Stag, Queen's Hotel at Maltby, Little Mester at North Anston and Duke of Leeds at Wales.
Rotherham's own Chantry Brewery (which also runs the Cutler's and New York Tavern) is also featured in the Good Beer Guide.
Advertisement
Tom Stainer, chief executive of CAMRA, said: "For nearly five decades, the Good Beer Guide has been a comprehensive guide to the UK's breweries, their ales, and the best outlets to find them in across the country.
"What makes the Guide unique is that all the entries are compiled and vetted by a huge volunteer team, based around the country. We work hard to ensure that all areas of the country are covered and, unlike with some competitor titles, inclusion in this book is dependent only on merit, not on payment.
"The Good Beer Guide has always had an important role in acting as a barometer of the beer and pub industry. We believe information gleaned from the Guide is absolutely vital in the drive to save our pubs from closure and campaign for policies that better support pubs, local brewers and their customers."
Keven Keaveney, regional director at CAMRA. added: "Yorkshire's beer scene continues to go from strength to strength with talented young brewers and brewsters taking the industry forward. We are very thankful that Yorkshire was a hub for innovation back in the 80s and 90s, with so many brewers choosing to start-up microbreweries and setting a high standard for real ale quality. Today, customers care about the provenance of the products they buy, which is why we work hard as a campaigning organisation to ensure local brewers continue to have access to sell their local beers in local pubs."
Rotherham CAMRA Beer Festival is set to be held at the Trades Club in Rotherham town centre on November 28,29,30.
Brad's Beers has recently opened in Rotherham Market - a new craft beer and real ale bottle shop selling a large range of pale ales, stouts, lagers, ciders and much more from some of the best small breweries in the country.
CAMRA website
Images: Something BREW INN / George & Dragon / Facebook
And the good news for real ale fans continues with the local branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) announcing the dates for its own beer festival later this year and a new beer stall has opened in Rotherham Market.
The Good Beer Guide 2020 is CAMRA's premier publication featuring the very best pubs to find a great pint in the UK.
Rotherham pubs making the guide include Cutler's Arms, New York Tavern and Bluecoat in the town centre.
Smaller venues in the guide include Wath Tap at Wath, Something BREW INN at Rawmarsh, Dragon's Tap at Stag and Little Haven at Parkgate.
More traditional pubs in the guide include Wentworth's George & Dragon, Church House in Wath, The Hind at Whiston, The Stag at Stag, Queen's Hotel at Maltby, Little Mester at North Anston and Duke of Leeds at Wales.
Rotherham's own Chantry Brewery (which also runs the Cutler's and New York Tavern) is also featured in the Good Beer Guide.
Advertisement
Tom Stainer, chief executive of CAMRA, said: "For nearly five decades, the Good Beer Guide has been a comprehensive guide to the UK's breweries, their ales, and the best outlets to find them in across the country.
"What makes the Guide unique is that all the entries are compiled and vetted by a huge volunteer team, based around the country. We work hard to ensure that all areas of the country are covered and, unlike with some competitor titles, inclusion in this book is dependent only on merit, not on payment.
"The Good Beer Guide has always had an important role in acting as a barometer of the beer and pub industry. We believe information gleaned from the Guide is absolutely vital in the drive to save our pubs from closure and campaign for policies that better support pubs, local brewers and their customers."
Keven Keaveney, regional director at CAMRA. added: "Yorkshire's beer scene continues to go from strength to strength with talented young brewers and brewsters taking the industry forward. We are very thankful that Yorkshire was a hub for innovation back in the 80s and 90s, with so many brewers choosing to start-up microbreweries and setting a high standard for real ale quality. Today, customers care about the provenance of the products they buy, which is why we work hard as a campaigning organisation to ensure local brewers continue to have access to sell their local beers in local pubs."
Rotherham CAMRA Beer Festival is set to be held at the Trades Club in Rotherham town centre on November 28,29,30.
Brad's Beers has recently opened in Rotherham Market - a new craft beer and real ale bottle shop selling a large range of pale ales, stouts, lagers, ciders and much more from some of the best small breweries in the country.
CAMRA website
Images: Something BREW INN / George & Dragon / Facebook
1 comments:
Good news indeed! Any news as to what’s happening with Rhinos in town?
Post a Comment