News: Shortlist announced for Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards
By Tom Austen
Businesses and individuals from across the South Yorkshire region will battle for honours at the Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards ceremony, in association with AAG IT Services, on Friday October 18 at Magna, Rotherham.
This year, judges have shortlisted five entrants for each of the twelve categories on offer, the winners will be announced at the ceremony. In addition to this, the Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award recipient will be revealed on the evening, all applicants are welcome to attend.
Judges have nominated one business per category to be entered for the highly coveted Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Gibson Booth Business Solutions & Insolvency, which will recognise one outstanding organisation across all aspects of business.
Andrew Denniff, Chief Executive of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, said: "This year we have received a record number of applications, with over 140 submissions being received across 13 categories. Once again, the standard of entries was particularly high, and the judges were faced with some very difficult decisions.
"Congratulations to everyone who has secured a place on the shortlist, you should be very proud of your achievements, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to our celebration evening in October."
The 2019 shortlist:
Masonite Apprentice of the Year Award:
Charles Hauge – Enzygo Ltd
Daisy Johnson – Bob’s Business
Gracie Smith – Russell Richardson
Jack Taylor – AAG IT Services Ltd
Oliver Wilde – Engie Regeneration Ltd
AAG IT Services Best Use of Technology Award:
DEB Chartered Accountants
Hallam FM Cash for Kids
Hogen Systems Ltd
LNS Turbo UK Ltd
The Source
Jelf Business Community Impact Award:
Enzygo Ltd
FareShare Yorkshire
FHME Ltd
Home Instead Senior Care Rotherham
Rotherham United Community Sports Trust
Enzygo Business Growth Award:
Brook Corporate Developments
Corrosion Resistant Materials
Electrical Safety UK Limited
Secure Power Ltd
Wellspring Academy Trust
Shorts Business Person of the Year Award:
Cheryl Radford – Big Fish Little Fish
Jonathan Morley – Secure Power Ltd
Marc Wildes – Van Dyk By Wildes
Mark Scanlan – LNS Turbo UK Ltd
Rose Dyson – Pura Cosmetics
RNN Training Commitment to People Development Award:
Bob’s Business
British Glass
ENGIE
NPS Barnsley Limited
XPO Logistics
Brook Corporate Developments Excellence in Customer Service Award:
Amanda’s Blinds
DEB Chartered Accountants
Freedom In Numbers Limited
Glu Recruit
Oxley & Coward Solicitors LLP
National Fluid Power Centre Excellence in Manufacturing Award:
Charles H Coward Ltd
LNS Turbo UK Ltd
MGB Plastics
Oracle Precision Ltd
Specialised Laser Products Ltd
Finance For Enterprise Marketing Campaign of the Year Award:
Actus Risk Management Services Ltd
Electrical Safety UK Limited
Enhanced Marketing Group
LensGo Visual Media
No18 Interiors LTD
Launchpad Most Promising New Business Award:
Dawson Radford Solicitors
Greigallen.design
Old George Coffee House
Premier Martial Arts
The Elite Wax Group
Rotherham Together Partnership Workplace Wellbeing Award:
Berneslai Homes
British Glass
GrowTraffic
LNS Turbo UK Ltd
Russell Richardson
Charity of the Year Award, in association with Fortem:
Barnsley Sea Cadets
Bluebell Wood Childrens Hospice
FareShare Yorkshire
Rotherham Rise
YWCA Yorkshire
Images: BR Chamber
