News: Shortlist announced for Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards





This year, judges have shortlisted five entrants for each of the twelve categories on offer, the winners will be announced at the ceremony. In addition to this, the Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award recipient will be revealed on the evening, all applicants are welcome to attend.



Judges have nominated one business per category to be entered for the highly coveted Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Gibson Booth Business Solutions & Insolvency, which will recognise one outstanding organisation across all aspects of business.



Andrew Denniff, Chief Executive of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, said: "This year we have received a record number of applications, with over 140 submissions being received across 13 categories. Once again, the standard of entries was particularly high, and the judges were faced with some very difficult decisions.



"Congratulations to everyone who has secured a place on the shortlist, you should be very proud of your achievements, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to our celebration evening in October."



Advertisement This year, judges have shortlisted five entrants for each of the twelve categories on offer, the winners will be announced at the ceremony. In addition to this, the Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award recipient will be revealed on the evening, all applicants are welcome to attend.Judges have nominated one business per category to be entered for the highly coveted Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Gibson Booth Business Solutions & Insolvency, which will recognise one outstanding organisation across all aspects of business.Andrew Denniff, Chief Executive of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, said: "This year we have received a record number of applications, with over 140 submissions being received across 13 categories. Once again, the standard of entries was particularly high, and the judges were faced with some very difficult decisions."Congratulations to everyone who has secured a place on the shortlist, you should be very proud of your achievements, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to our celebration evening in October."



The 2019 shortlist:



Masonite Apprentice of the Year Award:



Charles Hauge – Enzygo Ltd

Daisy Johnson – Bob’s Business

Gracie Smith – Russell Richardson

Jack Taylor – AAG IT Services Ltd

Oliver Wilde – Engie Regeneration Ltd





AAG IT Services Best Use of Technology Award:



DEB Chartered Accountants

Hallam FM Cash for Kids

Hogen Systems Ltd

LNS Turbo UK Ltd

The Source





Jelf Business Community Impact Award:



Enzygo Ltd

FareShare Yorkshire

FHME Ltd

Home Instead Senior Care Rotherham

Rotherham United Community Sports Trust





Enzygo Business Growth Award:



Brook Corporate Developments

Corrosion Resistant Materials

Electrical Safety UK Limited

Secure Power Ltd

Wellspring Academy Trust





Shorts Business Person of the Year Award:



Cheryl Radford – Big Fish Little Fish

Jonathan Morley – Secure Power Ltd

Marc Wildes – Van Dyk By Wildes

Mark Scanlan – LNS Turbo UK Ltd

Rose Dyson – Pura Cosmetics





RNN Training Commitment to People Development Award:



Bob’s Business

British Glass

ENGIE

NPS Barnsley Limited

XPO Logistics





Brook Corporate Developments Excellence in Customer Service Award:



Amanda’s Blinds

DEB Chartered Accountants

Freedom In Numbers Limited

Glu Recruit

Oxley & Coward Solicitors LLP





National Fluid Power Centre Excellence in Manufacturing Award:



Charles H Coward Ltd

LNS Turbo UK Ltd

MGB Plastics

Oracle Precision Ltd

Specialised Laser Products Ltd





Finance For Enterprise Marketing Campaign of the Year Award:



Actus Risk Management Services Ltd

Electrical Safety UK Limited

Enhanced Marketing Group

LensGo Visual Media

No18 Interiors LTD





Launchpad Most Promising New Business Award:



Dawson Radford Solicitors

Greigallen.design

Old George Coffee House

Premier Martial Arts

The Elite Wax Group





Rotherham Together Partnership Workplace Wellbeing Award:



Berneslai Homes

British Glass

GrowTraffic

LNS Turbo UK Ltd

Russell Richardson





Charity of the Year Award, in association with Fortem:



Barnsley Sea Cadets

Bluebell Wood Childrens Hospice

FareShare Yorkshire

Rotherham Rise

YWCA Yorkshire





Awards website



Images: BR Chamber The 2019 shortlist:Masonite Apprentice of the Year Award:Charles Hauge – Enzygo LtdDaisy Johnson – Bob’s BusinessGracie Smith – Russell RichardsonJack Taylor – AAG IT Services LtdOliver Wilde – Engie Regeneration LtdAAG IT Services Best Use of Technology Award:DEB Chartered AccountantsHallam FM Cash for KidsHogen Systems LtdLNS Turbo UK LtdThe SourceJelf Business Community Impact Award:Enzygo LtdFareShare YorkshireFHME LtdHome Instead Senior Care RotherhamRotherham United Community Sports TrustEnzygo Business Growth Award:Brook Corporate DevelopmentsCorrosion Resistant MaterialsElectrical Safety UK LimitedSecure Power LtdWellspring Academy TrustShorts Business Person of the Year Award:Cheryl Radford – Big Fish Little FishJonathan Morley – Secure Power LtdMarc Wildes – Van Dyk By WildesMark Scanlan – LNS Turbo UK LtdRose Dyson – Pura CosmeticsRNN Training Commitment to People Development Award:Bob’s BusinessBritish GlassENGIENPS Barnsley LimitedXPO LogisticsBrook Corporate Developments Excellence in Customer Service Award:Amanda’s BlindsDEB Chartered AccountantsFreedom In Numbers LimitedGlu RecruitOxley & Coward Solicitors LLPNational Fluid Power Centre Excellence in Manufacturing Award:Charles H Coward LtdLNS Turbo UK LtdMGB PlasticsOracle Precision LtdSpecialised Laser Products LtdFinance For Enterprise Marketing Campaign of the Year Award:Actus Risk Management Services LtdElectrical Safety UK LimitedEnhanced Marketing GroupLensGo Visual MediaNo18 Interiors LTDLaunchpad Most Promising New Business Award:Dawson Radford SolicitorsGreigallen.designOld George Coffee HousePremier Martial ArtsThe Elite Wax GroupRotherham Together Partnership Workplace Wellbeing Award:Berneslai HomesBritish GlassGrowTrafficLNS Turbo UK LtdRussell RichardsonCharity of the Year Award, in association with Fortem:Barnsley Sea CadetsBluebell Wood Childrens HospiceFareShare YorkshireRotherham RiseYWCA Yorkshire

Businesses and individuals from across the South Yorkshire region will battle for honours at the Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards ceremony, in association with AAG IT Services, on Friday October 18 at Magna, Rotherham.