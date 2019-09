News: Shortlist announced for Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards

This year, judges have shortlisted five entrants for each of the twelve categories on offer, the winners will be announced at the ceremony. In addition to this, the Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award recipient will be revealed on the evening, all applicants are welcome to attend.Judges have nominated one business per category to be entered for the highly coveted Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Gibson Booth Business Solutions & Insolvency, which will recognise one outstanding organisation across all aspects of business.Andrew Denniff, Chief Executive of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, said: "This year we have received a record number of applications, with over 140 submissions being received across 13 categories. Once again, the standard of entries was particularly high, and the judges were faced with some very difficult decisions."Congratulations to everyone who has secured a place on the shortlist, you should be very proud of your achievements, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to our celebration evening in October."

Images: BR Chamber

The 2019 shortlist:Masonite Apprentice of the Year Award:Charles Hauge – Enzygo LtdDaisy Johnson – Bob’s BusinessGracie Smith – Russell RichardsonJack Taylor – AAG IT Services LtdOliver Wilde – Engie Regeneration LtdAAG IT Services Best Use of Technology Award:DEB Chartered AccountantsHallam FM Cash for KidsHogen Systems LtdLNS Turbo UK LtdThe SourceJelf Business Community Impact Award:Enzygo LtdFareShare YorkshireFHME LtdHome Instead Senior Care RotherhamRotherham United Community Sports TrustEnzygo Business Growth Award:Brook Corporate DevelopmentsCorrosion Resistant MaterialsElectrical Safety UK LimitedSecure Power LtdWellspring Academy TrustShorts Business Person of the Year Award:Cheryl Radford – Big Fish Little FishJonathan Morley – Secure Power LtdMarc Wildes – Van Dyk By WildesMark Scanlan – LNS Turbo UK LtdRose Dyson – Pura CosmeticsRNN Training Commitment to People Development Award:Bob’s BusinessBritish GlassENGIENPS Barnsley LimitedXPO LogisticsBrook Corporate Developments Excellence in Customer Service Award:Amanda’s BlindsDEB Chartered AccountantsFreedom In Numbers LimitedGlu RecruitOxley & Coward Solicitors LLPNational Fluid Power Centre Excellence in Manufacturing Award:Charles H Coward LtdLNS Turbo UK LtdMGB PlasticsOracle Precision LtdSpecialised Laser Products LtdFinance For Enterprise Marketing Campaign of the Year Award:Actus Risk Management Services LtdElectrical Safety UK LimitedEnhanced Marketing GroupLensGo Visual MediaNo18 Interiors LTDLaunchpad Most Promising New Business Award:Dawson Radford SolicitorsGreigallen.designOld George Coffee HousePremier Martial ArtsThe Elite Wax GroupRotherham Together Partnership Workplace Wellbeing Award:Berneslai HomesBritish GlassGrowTrafficLNS Turbo UK LtdRussell RichardsonCharity of the Year Award, in association with Fortem:Barnsley Sea CadetsBluebell Wood Childrens HospiceFareShare YorkshireRotherham RiseYWCA Yorkshire