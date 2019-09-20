News: Plans in for historic Rotherham bank building
By Tom Austen
Cheque out these new plans for a former bank building in Rotherham town centre.
A planning application submitted to Rotherham Council indicates that the former RBS branch at the foot of the historic High Street has a new owner and proposals are coming forward for its reuse.
The freehold went up for sale with agents, Avison Young, at the start of 2019 with offers initially being invited in the region of £425,000. The price was recently reduced to £300,000 and is now off the market.
The application is for a change of use of part of ground floor from financial and professional services (A2) so that it can be used as a café or restaurant (A3).
Plans show how the former banking hall of around 2,500 sq ft could accommodate the new use.
The documents, from applicant, Zayan Developments, state that: "It is not possible at this stage to give detailed information since the Change of Use is generic until the applicant has secured a tenant."
"The assets are redundant, in poor repair and not in keeping with the quality of the main building.
"The site is within a Conservation Area and the current position is that the building is vacant. The works will enhance the setting of the listed building. In future the applicant is to apply to change the use of the building into apartments and this will bring life into the town centre."
Rothbiz reported last year that the branch was one of 162 branch closures announced by the taxpayer-backed RBS Group after it decided that NatWest should become its primary customer facing brand in England and Wales, and Royal Bank of Scotland its core brand in Scotland.
1 - 9 High Street has its history in the Sheffield & Rotherham Joint Stock Banking Co Ltd which was a past constituent of RBS. The bank was established in 1792 by famous Rotherham steelmakers, the Walker brothers; along with Vincent Eyre, agent of the Duke of Norfolk (the principal landowner in the area); and William Stanley, a local businessman described as a "gentleman well-known and much respected at Rotherham."
The Grade II listed building was built in 1892 possibly on the site of the "OLD BANK / FOUNDED 1792" as the sign above the doorway reads. The impressive building is notable for its polished granite columns.
Images: Avison Young
