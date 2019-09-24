News: AESSEAL plans to double size of Rotherham HQ





The multi award winning Templeborough company, which designs and makes mechanical seals and support systems for a wide range of global industries including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals, has grown from a small distribution business based on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield to a £180m+ turnover business employing more than 1,800 people across the world.



Having expanded in Rotherham over four phases in the last 20 years, AESSEAL has submitted plans in its 40th anniversary year. Currently employing over 350 in the town, phase 5 will almost double the size of AESSEAL's headquarters and create space for 100 new employees.



The application, drawn up by Race Cottam, the architects that have designed the previous phases, states: "The proposed development is a new additional building which will link to AESSEAL's existing facility on the adjacent site. The new building comprises a 50,000 sq ft single storey machine shop supporting a range of state-of-the-art computerised machines; and a two storey office accommodation [of around 12,000 sq ft].



"The new facility will be linked to the existing building by a new two storey glazed structure containing the new single entrance to the entire integrated facility.



"Accommodation will include meeting rooms, staff changing facilities, new offices and ancillary spaces. The application also includes external works involving a formal landscape to the new entrance, substation, service yard, cycle store, accessible parking and staff picnic area.



"The new building will almost double the size of AESSEAL's headquarters, creating a global centre of business in Rotherham that over the course of the next ten years will create a huge number of jobs and growth for the region."



The new development is set to be on the cleared land that was previously home to AlControl Labs off Mill Close. The idea is to create to new integrated production facility which rivals the nearby Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).



The new machine workshop on the ground floor will enable the production of mechanical seals through a range of state-of-the-art CNC machines. It will be joined by a large engineering design office to work in conjunction with the workshops to produce each custom seal component.



The proposed office accommodation also looks at reorganising AESSEAL's existing departments into one concentrated open plan area.



Group turnover rose 6.3% from £170.6m to £181.3m in the year to December 31 2018, with organic sales growth of 8% when adjusted for acquisitions and currency fluctuations. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 15.7% to £34.7m.



Group net assets rose to £122.8m, an increase of 18.6% from 2017, and the group held a positive cash balance of £16.5m at year end, despite increasing capital expenditure – which included investment of £6.8m in additional 9 and 11 axis machining capacity.



