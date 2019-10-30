News: Rotherham taxi operator fined
By Tom Austen
A taxi operator has been fined over £1300 for allowing an unlicensed driver and vehicle to be used for bookings.
Fast 4's Karamat Hussain pleaded guilty to charges relating to an unlicensed silver Ford Transit being dispatched and driven by an unlicensed driver on 606 separate occasions, between February 1 2019 and March 28 2019, following investigations by Rotherham Council's licencing team.
Hussain also admitted that the journeys were carried out without the required licences, safeguarding checks and mechanical vehicle checks being made.
He was ordered to pay £307 costs, a penalty charge of £1,000 and a victim surcharge of £50 (total of £1,357) by Sheffield Magistrates Court.
Advertisement
Cllr Sue Ellis, Chair of Rotherham Council's Licensing Committee, said: "The Council is committed to ensuring a professional service is provided in Rotherham's taxi industry and this prosecution sends out a clear message that anyone caught flouting the rules will face the consequences. The large number of journeys and the significant risk to members of the public, including vulnerable people, were brought to light following a thorough investigation by the Council's licencing team.
"We encourage people to complain to us if they have any concerns regarding their journey in a Rotherham taxi. We want people to report any issues so that we can take action to ensure everyone has a safe journey in the future."
Rotherham Council's taxi policy sets a standard that is amongst the highest in the country following a fundamental review of its policies over the last four years. Taxi licensing was one of the powers stripped from Council responsibility in the wake of the child abuse scandal.
Images: Google Maps
Fast 4's Karamat Hussain pleaded guilty to charges relating to an unlicensed silver Ford Transit being dispatched and driven by an unlicensed driver on 606 separate occasions, between February 1 2019 and March 28 2019, following investigations by Rotherham Council's licencing team.
Hussain also admitted that the journeys were carried out without the required licences, safeguarding checks and mechanical vehicle checks being made.
He was ordered to pay £307 costs, a penalty charge of £1,000 and a victim surcharge of £50 (total of £1,357) by Sheffield Magistrates Court.
Advertisement
Cllr Sue Ellis, Chair of Rotherham Council's Licensing Committee, said: "The Council is committed to ensuring a professional service is provided in Rotherham's taxi industry and this prosecution sends out a clear message that anyone caught flouting the rules will face the consequences. The large number of journeys and the significant risk to members of the public, including vulnerable people, were brought to light following a thorough investigation by the Council's licencing team.
"We encourage people to complain to us if they have any concerns regarding their journey in a Rotherham taxi. We want people to report any issues so that we can take action to ensure everyone has a safe journey in the future."
Rotherham Council's taxi policy sets a standard that is amongst the highest in the country following a fundamental review of its policies over the last four years. Taxi licensing was one of the powers stripped from Council responsibility in the wake of the child abuse scandal.
Images: Google Maps
0 comments:
Post a Comment