News: Phase one works start on Forge Island
By Tom Austen
Work is underway on the key the flood defence works at Forge Island - the first phase of works to bring a cinema development to Rotherham town centre.
Rothbiz reported last month that Eric Wright Civil Engineering Ltd had been selected to carry out works with a value of around £2.5m.
The flood defence and enabling work on the Forge Island site includes retaining walls, terrace seating and high-quality public spaces.
The enabling works are necessary to deliver the full Forge Island scheme, which will include a cinema, food and drink outlets, a hotel, and a car park, with the new leisure facilities set within an attractive public space and a new pedestrian bridge connecting to the wider town centre.
Diane Bourne, managing director of Eric Wright Civil Engineering, said: "This is a significant project which will complete a further section of flood protection for the town centre and forms part of the enabling work for the leisure-led Forge Island development. As part of the works, we will also be creating a high quality landscape setting adjacent to the Canal and a pedestrian link on to the main Forge Island development. With the project now very much underway, we are scheduled to complete next spring."
Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Rotherham Borough Council’s cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, added: "It's great to see works onsite at Forge Island, bringing us another step closer to the exciting cinema and leisure scheme that is planned. I'm delighted that Eric Wright Civil Engineering will be carrying out the flood defence and enabling works to help make these plans a reality."
Muse Developments was chosen as Rotherham Council's preferred partner for the scheme and a detailed agreement for lease has been signed.
The cinema development will be built on a podium to lift the area out of the flood plain with parking underneath.
Images: RMBC
