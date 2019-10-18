News: New venues opening in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
The Timberyard Tapas and Micro Bar has recently opened on Montgomery Road in Wath, bringing a wide range of food to try. The "Spanish menu with a Yorkshire twist" includes meatballs, calamari, patatas bravas and scallops. Paellas and flatbreads are also on the menu.
The small venue, which seats around 15 people, was recently granted its alcohol licence by Rotherham Council and is now open on Wednesday to Saturdays.
Over on the Onyx Retail Park in nearby Manvers, a new restaurant is planning to open soon.
Holy Cow is described as an "American style burger joint, specialising in hand pressed burgers built to your specifications - quality personalised burgers!!"
The Rotherham venture is a new project from those behind 8oz Burger Co., the popular restaurant in Barnsley town centre.
The retail park is a key part of the regeneration of the former coalfield area of Manvers which provides space for national and independent outlets.
