News: Rotherham markets redevelopment on the table again





The regeneration of Rotherham markets is identiﬁed as a key project within the Town Centre Masterplan.



The new work will support the Council's Future High Street Fund bid. Rotherham is one of the shortlisted areas that will receive up to £150,000 of new funding to work up a detailed bid for town centre improvements. The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government will work closely with each area to help them develop various schemes.



The £122,000 contracts were awarded after tender exercises carried out earlier this year.



The masterplan outlined in 2017 that the popularity of the markets has "kept the town alive" but added that parts of the complex on Drummond Street are underutilised.



Following consultation, the masterplan proposed a simple solution to enhance the existing site and improve linkages to the nearby £40m Tesco Extra store. The demolition of Council-owned units around the edge of the outdoor covered market is proposed with a new attractive stepped entrance and space for a new community advice hub.



The masterplan hinted that removing buildings would open up the architectural features that are already there such as the roof canopies.



£25,000 was secured in 2013 to carry out work to understand a refurbishment scheme for the indoor market. Options for the redevelopment of the outdoor tented market were devised and cost estimates to deliver the works are in the order of £4m.



Given the costs and lack of available funding, the Council has targeted small scale improvements to enhance the entrances to, and exterior of, the Markets Complex in the short term.



In 2014, the Retail Group was brought in at a cost of £19,000 to identify the future strategy and growth plan for the town centre markets, and the right offer for the town and its customers.



Further public realm improvements could also take place in Effingham Square near Tesco, the markets and the bus station and "College Fields" could be created between the market and the college campus.



A public information event on open spaces and the public realm is taking place at the Tuesday street market on October 29 from 10am to 2pm.



Black Cat Building Consultancy and Greig and Stephenson Architects have been appointed to work with Rotherham Council and stakeholders to help prepare and develop plans for the markets.