News: Grimm & Co secures Arts Council funding for expansion plans









The unique gift shop from Grimm & Co's current home will be recreated within a new huge story destination for families, including an independent bookshop and café with magical and mortal menu options. Three new classrooms created will provide the opportunity to reach more schools and children.



Deborah Bullivant CEO of Grimm & Co, said: "We are booked months in advance for our storymaking sessions, and at the moment, we cannot meet that demand. This magnificent building will allow us to deliver workshops to three school classes at a time, with far more scope to reach children and young people across the county and beyond. These are very exciting times and we can’t wait to show everyone our plans for the building. They are stratospheric!"



Grimm & Co have been awarded £499,999 in funding, allowing Grimm & Co to purchase the church building which closed earlier this year due to dwindling congregation numbers.



The renovations will allow Grimm & Co to increase their earned income and strengthen their financial position, making the charity less reliant on public funds.



Cllr. Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council, said: "Grimm & Co provides a wonderful environment to nurture the imaginations and the writing skills of children in the heart of Rotherham, helping to grow the hearts and minds of our young people. This investment will make a massive difference to a much-loved and well renowned Rotherham institution."



Chair of the board, Sarah Dunwell said “I am delighted that our charity can now forge ahead with our exciting plans for this wonderful, magical and rather large, story destination for this region’s families!”



Grimm & Co are working with their design team, Side by Side, architects Halliday and Clark and range of other agencies to realise the plans.



The aim is to have a grand opening in October 2020.



Arts Council England is the national development body for arts and culture across England, working to enrich people’s lives. We support a range of activities across the arts, museums and libraries – from theatre to visual art, reading to dance, music to literature, and crafts to collections. Great art and culture inspires us, brings us together and teaches us about ourselves and the world around us. In short, it makes life better. Between 2018 and 2022, we will invest £1.45 billion of public money from government and an estimated £860 million from the National Lottery to help create these experiences for as many people as possible across the country.



Rotherham literacy charity, Grimm & Co has been awarded almost half a million pounds to support its plans for new larger premises in the town centre.Currently based in a former pub in the town centre the Apothecary to the Magical sells wild schemes, evil plots, charms, curses and kitchenware. Above the shop, the charity runs innovative workshops for children in the local area, to unleash their imaginations and build confidence, self-respect and communication skills.