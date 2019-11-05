News: ENGIE replaces Fortem on £60m Rotherham contract
By Tom Austen
Energy and services specialist ENGIE has been appointed to provide a £60m repairs and maintenance service on behalf of Rotherham Council.
The contract, which begins on 1st April 2020, will see ENGIE provide responsive repairs, adaptations, void works and estate management services to 9,800 homes across the south of the borough. In addition, ENGIE will also provide gas, mechanical and electrical maintenance work and a number of capital improvement schemes across the wider Rotherham area.
Rothbiz reported in February that the contracts were up for renewal.
Mears will continue as the main contractor delivering services in the north of the borough, as it has for the past nine and half years. ENGIE has been appointed as the new main contractor in the south of the borough, which is currently held by Fortem. Both contractors will provide a repairs service, make empty properties ready to be re-let, a caretaking service and making adaptations to homes when required.
The contract will begin with an initial duration of five years, which would be extended to a further five years dependent on high performance.
It is expected that the work programme will create more than 100 apprenticeships for local people, over the ten-year period, as well as 40 new jobs and more than 90 work experience placements for young people. ENGIE has also committed to a number of engagement opportunities with local schools, colleges and universities.
Martin Smithurst, Divisional Chief Operating Officer at ENGIE UK, said: "We are very pleased to have been chosen to form this exciting partnership with Rotherham Council. We have a proven track record of providing an excellent repairs and maintenance service, as well as helping our partners address their housing, social value and climate emergency-related priorities, and I'm sure that this programme will be no different.
"ENGIE has a long history of working within the borough, so it's great that we can continue to do that through this partnership. We look forward to working with our partners for many more years to come to create, improve and maintain homes and places across Rotherham."
Councillor Dominic Beck, Cabinet Member for Housing at Rotherham Council, added: "The repairs and maintenance delivery providers we appoint are extremely important and I am confident we have recruited an excellent partner in ENGIE with a strong track record.
"We are delighted to award one of the Council's housing repairs and maintenance contracts to a company that has shown they have the highest standards of service delivery which in turn will mean our tenants enjoy high quality accommodation. Another key factor in the tender process was that the successful companies must demonstrate how they will add social value to the community.
"We want to work with companies that give back to the communities that they work in, who promote a borough where people can grow, flourish and prosper, and strengthen the skills of the local workforce and support people into jobs."
Mears staff will continue as they are. Staff working on the current Fortem contract will be transferred under TUPE arrangements to Engie. When the new contract starts it is expected that staff will stay on existing or similar terms.
