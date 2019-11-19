News: Improvement plan for Rotherham Markets





The markets complex awaits a potential longer term redevelopment and



Until regeneration plans, which could incorporate a new location for the central library, are realised, the markets continue to show a shortfall in authority budgets as trading conditions remain challenging.



A recently approved improvement plan includes the Council hosting more markets in the outdoor covered market area and introducing charges for the toilets.



Council documents also show that charges for the existing markets in the outdoor covered area are set to be "revised."



Bosses say that without improvements, the "markets will continue to lose stalls; to the point where it is no longer viable to run them."



Rotherham's history stems back 800 years when it is thought that the original royal market charter was granted by King John in the year 1207.



The regeneration of Rotherham markets is identiﬁed as a key project within the Town Centre Masterplan.



New markets include the Children's Clothing & Toys Market and the complex is set to benefit from the introduction of free Wi-Fi next year via a



Documents state: "The Markets currently has a major budget pressure. The improvement plan will seek to create additional income to partially alleviate this pressure.



"Charging for the toilets will tackle anti-social behaviour, which is a recurring problem at the current time."



