News: Bird Stainless acquires AKM Steels
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based steel stockholders. AKM Steels, has been acquired by Barnsley firm Bird Stainless.
Based at Penistone, Bird Stainless is a privately-owned, independent company specialising in the supply of precision-ground stainless steel bar to both UK and overseas markets.
AKM Steels is based on the edge of Rotherham town centre and has built a reputation as steel stockholders with a particular specialism in high quality tool steel for the engineering industry.
Bird Stainless supplies a wide cross section of industry sectors from oil and gas, through to marine and engineering and has seen organic international growth over the last few years, notably in the marine sector. Bird Stainless offers not only an extensive stockholding, but also comprehensive on-site processing facilities: cutting, precision grinding, straightening and polishing.
The acquisition is seen a strategic move by Bird Stainless to expand their range of grades and products, making them even better placed to serve the engineering and tool making sector.
Nigel Bird, MD of Bird Stainless said: "I am excited to bring AKM Steels into our fold. Like us they are a longstanding Sheffield family business offering quality product, fast delivery times and excellent technical support. It will give us a much wider product offering benefitting the customers of both companies."
Wyelands Bank is providing Bird Stainless with the funding it needs to grow.
Bird Stainless website
AKM Steels website
Images: Bird Stainless
