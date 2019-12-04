News: Rotherham's Carlton Park secures new owners





Aiming to establish Carlton Park Hotel as one of South Yorkshire's premier destinations, the Moorgate hotel is set to become the flagship destination new owners Red Admiral Vintage, who are planning to embark upon an extensive refurbishment programme which is set begin in the New Year.



Responsible for operating 18 hotels throughout the UK as well as a property portfolio comprising, the purchase of Carlton Park marks a significant phase in the company's plans to strengthen its position within the hotels and leisure industry and marks Red Admiral's largest acquisition to date.



The new owners have confirmed that staff employed at Carlton Park have been retained, with up to 20 additional new jobs set to be created. As part of the company's future investment plans, the hotel's conference and banqueting suites, reception areas and 80 bedrooms are set to be transformed – with some areas being reconfigured to reflect the changing way in which the venue is used by local businesses and community groups.



The longstanding Rotherham-based hotel, which boasts a five star food hygiene rating, is currently gearing up towards its busiest period as it prepares to welcome thousands of guests during the busy Christmas period, with seasonal menus built around locally sourced produce and specialities.



Once named as Yorkshire's most romantic workplace, today the hotel hosts a range of business and community events ranging from glittering awards ceremonies to networking events and special family occasions.



Advertisement Aiming to establish Carlton Park Hotel as one of South Yorkshire's premier destinations, the Moorgate hotel is set to become the flagship destination new owners Red Admiral Vintage, who are planning to embark upon an extensive refurbishment programme which is set begin in the New Year.Responsible for operating 18 hotels throughout the UK as well as a property portfolio comprising, the purchase of Carlton Park marks a significant phase in the company's plans to strengthen its position within the hotels and leisure industry and marks Red Admiral's largest acquisition to date.The new owners have confirmed that staff employed at Carlton Park have been retained, with up to 20 additional new jobs set to be created. As part of the company's future investment plans, the hotel's conference and banqueting suites, reception areas and 80 bedrooms are set to be transformed – with some areas being reconfigured to reflect the changing way in which the venue is used by local businesses and community groups.The longstanding Rotherham-based hotel, which boasts a five star food hygiene rating, is currently gearing up towards its busiest period as it prepares to welcome thousands of guests during the busy Christmas period, with seasonal menus built around locally sourced produce and specialities.Once named as Yorkshire's most romantic workplace, today the hotel hosts a range of business and community events ranging from glittering awards ceremonies to networking events and special family occasions.

Kevin Saville, general manager at the Carlton Park Hotel, said: "The acquisition of Carlton Park Hotel marks an exciting new chapter in our long history. The exciting plans our new owners have for the business will see new jobs created, existing roles safeguarded and are designed to reflect the changing role hotels play.



"Since opening its doors in 1981, Carlton Park has played a vital role in the local community, something which will continue, offering a destination for families to celebrate special occasions, a hub for the local business community as well as providing the perfect destination for those spending time visiting our region."



Lee Pemberton, director of Red Admiral Investments said: "Carlton Park is very much a sleeping giant within South Yorkshire's economy. It is a hotel packed with potential. The venue is largest we have acquired to date and our plans will place the venue at the heart of our future development and growth plans.



"Our plans are currently underway and our vision is for Carlton Park to become the flagship of our growing hotel business, forming a key part of our future growth plans."



Carlton Park website



Images: Carlton Park Kevin Saville, general manager at the Carlton Park Hotel, said: "The acquisition of Carlton Park Hotel marks an exciting new chapter in our long history. The exciting plans our new owners have for the business will see new jobs created, existing roles safeguarded and are designed to reflect the changing role hotels play."Since opening its doors in 1981, Carlton Park has played a vital role in the local community, something which will continue, offering a destination for families to celebrate special occasions, a hub for the local business community as well as providing the perfect destination for those spending time visiting our region."Lee Pemberton, director of Red Admiral Investments said: "Carlton Park is very much a sleeping giant within South Yorkshire's economy. It is a hotel packed with potential. The venue is largest we have acquired to date and our plans will place the venue at the heart of our future development and growth plans."Our plans are currently underway and our vision is for Carlton Park to become the flagship of our growing hotel business, forming a key part of our future growth plans."

Rotherham's largest independently-owned hotel is under new ownership and the team behind the acquisition have wasted no time in announcing plans to invest a seven figure sum in the popular three star venue.