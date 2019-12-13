News: AESSEAL's Rotherham expansion set for planning approval
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council's planning board are being advised to approve plans from a successful local manufacturer that would create a huge number of jobs and growth for the region.
Rothbiz reported first in September that AESSEAL, the world largest homogeneous mechanical seal manufacturer, had submitted plans for the next phase of expansion at its global headquarters in Rotherham.
The application, which is being recommended for approval by council planners at the planning board next week, is for a new building comprising a 50,000 sq ft single storey machine shop supporting a range of state-of-the-art computerised machines; and a two storey office accommodation [of around 12,000 sq ft].
The multi award winning Templeborough company, which designs and makes mechanical seals and support systems for a wide range of global industries including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals, has grown from a small distribution business based on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield to a £180m+ turnover business employing more than 1,800 people across the world.
The site has expanded over the years and AES currently employ over 350 in the town. If approved, phase 5 will almost double the size of AESSEAL's headquarters and create space for 100 new employees.
The plans state that the "proposed state of the art building, located at a prominent gateway point to the business park, will link to the existing AESSEAL facility and develop a large area of vacant land on a main arterial route into Rotherham.
"The proposed unit is to be the flagship global headquarters for AESSEAL."
Addressing issues regarding local wildlife habitats in the area, flooding, and updated transport access arrangements onto Sheffield Road, officers at the council conclude that the plans should be approved, with a number of conditions.
The application, drawn up by Race Cottom, explains that the new machine workshop on the ground floor will enable the production of mechanical seals through a range of state-of-the-art CNC machines. It will be joined by a large engineering design office to work in conjunction with the workshops to produce each custom seal component.
AESSEAL website
Images: AES / Race Cottom
