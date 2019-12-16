News: Rotherham United post profit for Championship season
By Tom Austen
Rotherham United posted increased turnover and profit for the financial year that covered the team's last season in The Championship.
For the twelve months ending June 2019, holding company, ASD Lighting Holdings Ltd, was boosted by increased turnover at both the football club and the lighting manufacturing business.
The 18/19 season in the second tier of English football marked ten years since chairman Tony Stewart, founder of successful Rotherham firm, ASD Lighting saved the Millers in 2008 when he brought the then League Two club out of administration via a Creditors Voluntary Agreement.
The season ended in relegation for the team who went up against former European Cup winners, former Premier League winners, relegated clubs benefiting from parachute payments, clubs bankrolled by rich owners and clubs spending beyond their means in a bid to reach the top tier.
Accounts filed with Companies House show that turnover was £14m for 18/19, up from £10m in the previous season and higher than the £13m recorded the last time the Millers were in the Championship.
Profit before tax was £2.74m, up from a £500,000 loss the previous year and losses of over £1m in previous Championship seasons.
Unlike many clubs in the Championship, at Rotherham United, the wage bill sits well within its income, which is mainly made up of sponsorship, matchday income and central distributions via the Football League.
Last season saw extra income from late player trading and not being required to pay bonuses had the team stayed up. Season ticket sales have remained above the 6,000 mark.
Writing in the accounts, Tony Stewart, chairman of Rotherham United, said: "With collectivism and togetherness at the AESSEAL New York Stadium and a feeling that the players could have done no more to secure their cherished Championship status we enter League One with peace of mind that every player and member of staff will strive and focus on winning games to gain back that promotion."
The team currently sits within the playoff places of League One.
Commercial income dropped from £4.8m to £3m but the club continues to secure deals such as AESSEAL's decision to extend the stadium naming rights to 2023. ASD continues to support the club with sponsorship income of close to £1m in 18/19 - £2m less than in previous years.
The accounts for the holding company show that ASD Lighting, which has been manufacturing in the UK from their 200,000 sq ft factory for almost 35 years, increased turnover by over £1m to £25m for the year ending June 2019. Profit before tax increased slightly to £3.8m.
The report notes that slaes slowed in 2018 due to economic uncertainty but 2019 saw an upward trend in sales and profitability. The main areas of growth continue to be in new product ranges in highways and rail. Whilst the majority of business is done within the UK, the year also saw significant improvement in export sales, with sales doubling in the Far East.
