News: Rotherham tech firm in jobs drive





Having won a multitude of industry awards, the Manvers firm has enhanced their glowing reputation, as they look to provide businesses of all shapes and sizes, with cost effective, secure card payment technologies.



Cloud based, secure and PCI DSS compliant, SOTpay is a unique payment transfer system which uses a series of rigorous card and customer checks to prevent fraudulent transactions from taking place.



SOTpay is designed to secure mobile payments by directly sending a link to the cardholder via email or text. The software enables merchants to check the payment process step-by-step in real-time.



Advertisement Having won a multitude of industry awards, the Manvers firm has enhanced their glowing reputation, as they look to provide businesses of all shapes and sizes, with cost effective, secure card payment technologies.Cloud based, secure and PCI DSS compliant, SOTpay is a unique payment transfer system which uses a series of rigorous card and customer checks to prevent fraudulent transactions from taking place.SOTpay is designed to secure mobile payments by directly sending a link to the cardholder via email or text. The software enables merchants to check the payment process step-by-step in real-time.

Fraud related chargeback is a big issue for online retailers. Losses to payment card fraud have risen to £671m in the UK.



Jason Mace, chairman of Gala Technolog, said: "Gala Technology demonstrated exceptional growth in 2019, as more and more organisations look to protect their customers sensitive card information, whilst protecting themselves from the ever-growing threat of fraud related chargebacks and reducing cost and risk.



"Working in conjunction with industry partners, we are now looking to expand our team and services to include other merchant services across a whole host of channels and create 50 jobs with exciting nationwide opportunities offering uncapped commissions and flexible working options."



Gala Technology website



Images: Gala Technology Fraud related chargeback is a big issue for online retailers. Losses to payment card fraud have risen to £671m in the UK.Jason Mace, chairman of Gala Technolog, said: "Gala Technology demonstrated exceptional growth in 2019, as more and more organisations look to protect their customers sensitive card information, whilst protecting themselves from the ever-growing threat of fraud related chargebacks and reducing cost and risk."Working in conjunction with industry partners, we are now looking to expand our team and services to include other merchant services across a whole host of channels and create 50 jobs with exciting nationwide opportunities offering uncapped commissions and flexible working options."

On the back of another record-breaking year, Rotherham-based Gala Technology, the innovative development team behind the card data protection solutions system, SOTpay, has announced exciting expansion plans as they look to expand their team with nationwide opportunities.