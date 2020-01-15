News: Gulliver's gearing up for opening of £37m Rotherham theme park - first rides confirmed
By Tom Austen
Gulliver's is a matter of months away from opening its brand new £37m theme park in Rotherham.
Construction work began in 2018 on phase one which includes the main family theme park with three themed areas with rides and lodges, and the huge indoor entrance hub.
Tickets can now be purchased online and Gulliver's has confirmed which rides will be in the resort from day one when it opens in the Spring.
The family firm, which also operates theme parks in Warrington, Matlock Bath and Milton Keynes, purchased 250 acres of land from Rotherham Council adjacent to Rother Valley Country Park that was previously an area of opencast mineworkings.
Gulliver's Valley Resort will feature more than 50 rides and attractions in areas such as Wild West and Lost World.
In the Lost World - Gulliver's dinosaur adventure themed area - rides include a river tour and the T-Rex Tower epic slide. At Smuggler's Wharf - the pirate themed zone - rides include Blackbeard's Barrels teacup style ride and the Galleon pirate ship. Western World will house rides such as the thrilling Apache Falls water ride, the Desperado Drop and the Sioux City Express train ride.
Toy Land and Lilliput Land are also confirmed areas and the indoor area is likely to include soft play areas and a climbing experience. Other Gulliver's sites incorporate splash zones and NERF zones.
Advertisement
A spokesperson for Gulliver's said: "For more than forty years, Gulliver's have stayed true to their values. Providing great value days out and short breaks especially for families with children aged from two to thirteen years.
"Gulliver's Valley will feature more than fifty rides, attractions, shows and experiences all designed to suit the young adventurer and all at great value to suit the family pocket."
Over the festive period a select number of limited edition tickets were released for dates later this year.
Only 100 of these £12 tickets were released for each open date between June and October 2020.
Now standard £15 tickets are available to book online with the first available dates starting on June 6 2020.
Rothbiz reported last year that bookings were open for those wishing to have a short Summer break at the resort in 2020. Now bookings are open for group sleepovers - larger bookings which enable groups such as schools and sports clubs to take part in the Dinosaur Twilight Trail, a Unicorn Adventure or Pirate Quest.
Annual passports, which enable holders to enter all of Gulliver's parks, are also available.
Gulliver's Valley website
Images: Gullivers / Facebook / YouTube
Construction work began in 2018 on phase one which includes the main family theme park with three themed areas with rides and lodges, and the huge indoor entrance hub.
Tickets can now be purchased online and Gulliver's has confirmed which rides will be in the resort from day one when it opens in the Spring.
The family firm, which also operates theme parks in Warrington, Matlock Bath and Milton Keynes, purchased 250 acres of land from Rotherham Council adjacent to Rother Valley Country Park that was previously an area of opencast mineworkings.
Gulliver's Valley Resort will feature more than 50 rides and attractions in areas such as Wild West and Lost World.
In the Lost World - Gulliver's dinosaur adventure themed area - rides include a river tour and the T-Rex Tower epic slide. At Smuggler's Wharf - the pirate themed zone - rides include Blackbeard's Barrels teacup style ride and the Galleon pirate ship. Western World will house rides such as the thrilling Apache Falls water ride, the Desperado Drop and the Sioux City Express train ride.
Toy Land and Lilliput Land are also confirmed areas and the indoor area is likely to include soft play areas and a climbing experience. Other Gulliver's sites incorporate splash zones and NERF zones.
Advertisement
A spokesperson for Gulliver's said: "For more than forty years, Gulliver's have stayed true to their values. Providing great value days out and short breaks especially for families with children aged from two to thirteen years.
"Gulliver's Valley will feature more than fifty rides, attractions, shows and experiences all designed to suit the young adventurer and all at great value to suit the family pocket."
Over the festive period a select number of limited edition tickets were released for dates later this year.
Only 100 of these £12 tickets were released for each open date between June and October 2020.
Now standard £15 tickets are available to book online with the first available dates starting on June 6 2020.
Rothbiz reported last year that bookings were open for those wishing to have a short Summer break at the resort in 2020. Now bookings are open for group sleepovers - larger bookings which enable groups such as schools and sports clubs to take part in the Dinosaur Twilight Trail, a Unicorn Adventure or Pirate Quest.
Annual passports, which enable holders to enter all of Gulliver's parks, are also available.
Gulliver's Valley website
Images: Gullivers / Facebook / YouTube
0 comments:
Post a Comment