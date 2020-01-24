News: AESSEAL make major investment in US manufacturing division
By Tom Austen
AESSEAL, the Rotherham-headquartered global manufacturer of mechanical seals and support systems, has increased capacity in its US operations with investments totalling almost $16m.
In Europe, AES Engineering Ltd, the group that also owns AESSEAL, has acquired the leading Dutch asset condition monitoring specialist, Van Geffen.
The multi award winning Templeborough company designs and makes mechanical seals and support systems for a wide range of global industries including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals.
Over the past year the AESSEAL group has ploughed around $11m into its US manufacturing facility in Rockford, Tennessee. The plant now has six state-of-the-art nine-axes machine tools.
The company will invest a further $5m in its fully owned subsidiary, MS&S, in Odessa, Texas which primarily focuses on the oil & gas industry.
The increased productivity will mean that 85% of mechanical seals and support systems offered for sale by AESSEAL Inc will be made in the USA.
Advertisement
Pete Rouleau, CEO of AESSEAL Inc., said: "This investment represents the confidence the company has in the opportunity for our products in North America and recognises the importance of our ability to manufacture in the USA. Our ability to manufacture locally will further improve what we already believe is the best customer service in our industry, which ultimately will be to the benefit of our customers."
Chris Rea, group managing director of AES Engineering Ltd, added: "As our US business, AESSEAL Inc, has grown, the group has concluded that investment in the US market is essential to ensure that we continue to be true to our central goal of providing exceptional customer service.
"It is also a sign of confidence in the United States, which is the largest and most dynamic market in the world."
On the acquisition of Van Geffen, Rea said that it would allow both new and existing customers to benefit from a synergy of skills and service capabilities to help manufacturing companies reduce downtime and maintain and improve rotating machinery reliability.
Van Geffen is a recognised leader in reliability and vibration monitoring services, specialising in the prevention and solving of problems with machinery, foundations and structures.
AESSEAL website
Images: AESSEAL
In Europe, AES Engineering Ltd, the group that also owns AESSEAL, has acquired the leading Dutch asset condition monitoring specialist, Van Geffen.
The multi award winning Templeborough company designs and makes mechanical seals and support systems for a wide range of global industries including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals.
Over the past year the AESSEAL group has ploughed around $11m into its US manufacturing facility in Rockford, Tennessee. The plant now has six state-of-the-art nine-axes machine tools.
The company will invest a further $5m in its fully owned subsidiary, MS&S, in Odessa, Texas which primarily focuses on the oil & gas industry.
The increased productivity will mean that 85% of mechanical seals and support systems offered for sale by AESSEAL Inc will be made in the USA.
Advertisement
Pete Rouleau, CEO of AESSEAL Inc., said: "This investment represents the confidence the company has in the opportunity for our products in North America and recognises the importance of our ability to manufacture in the USA. Our ability to manufacture locally will further improve what we already believe is the best customer service in our industry, which ultimately will be to the benefit of our customers."
Chris Rea, group managing director of AES Engineering Ltd, added: "As our US business, AESSEAL Inc, has grown, the group has concluded that investment in the US market is essential to ensure that we continue to be true to our central goal of providing exceptional customer service.
"It is also a sign of confidence in the United States, which is the largest and most dynamic market in the world."
On the acquisition of Van Geffen, Rea said that it would allow both new and existing customers to benefit from a synergy of skills and service capabilities to help manufacturing companies reduce downtime and maintain and improve rotating machinery reliability.
Van Geffen is a recognised leader in reliability and vibration monitoring services, specialising in the prevention and solving of problems with machinery, foundations and structures.
AESSEAL website
Images: AESSEAL
0 comments:
Post a Comment