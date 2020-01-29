News: Public consultation set to launch on Sheffield city region devolution deal





The deal was agreed by Mayor Dan Jarvis and council leaders in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield at a meeting of the Mayoral Combined Authority earlier this morning.



Prior to that meeting, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Robert Jenrick, voiced his support for the deal when he met Mayor Dan Jarvis at the University of Sheffield's Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC). During his visit, Mr Jenrick met staff and toured Factory 2050.



In a joint statement, Mayor Jarvis and Mr Jenrick said: "We are delighted to announce that today the Sheffield City Region Mayoral Combined Authority has agreed to proceed with the implementation of the Devolution Deal for South Yorkshire. The agreement to launch the required consultation represents a significant step forwards.



"Subject to its completion and the parliamentary process, the people of South Yorkshire will be able to benefit from the Deal this year, including from the £30m annual investment fund.



"We also look forward to the progression of discussions over the coming months on the role and functions of a Committee of Leaders from across Yorkshire, based on the existing Yorkshire Leaders Board.



"Through continued collaboration we will support more positive economic outcomes for people right across the historic county."



The devolution deal brings with it £30m a year in additional funding for economic growth, as well as power over the adult education budget totalling around £35m each year.



It also means additional powers for the Mayoral Combined Authority, in areas including transport, skills, and governance.



Following the leaders’ agreement this morning, a public consultation on the proposals will be launched next week, and run for six weeks.



Members of the public will be asked their views on bringing increased powers and resources to the region, and putting more decision-making responsibilities in the hands of local leaders.



Following this public consultation, an Order will be laid in Parliament, which will need to be signed by the four council leaders and Mayor Jarvis before the devolution deal is formalised.



