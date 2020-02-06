News: New Rotherham office for Glu Recruit
By Tom Austen
South Yorkshire based recruitment agency Glu Recruit has moved into a larger office as part of their latest growth phase.
Over the past few months Glu has welcomed two new members of staff to support an ever increasing client base, and are currently recruiting for further additions to the now seven-strong team.
The new appointments meant Glu had outgrown their previous serviced office space on the Sheffield Business Park, moving into their own premises on the Bradmarsh Business Park at Templeborough in Rotherham.
Rob Shaw, managing director at Glu Recruit, said: "After starting Glu Recruit out of my garage in the summer of 2016, this office move is testament to the progress we have made as a team. In such a short space of time we've gone from a home based business, into a serviced office and now to a large premises of our own, which gives us the flexibility we need for further expansion.
Glu are specialists in office support, sales and creative/digital/I.T recruitment. The name comes from its mission to make placements that stick.
Rob added: "As we recruit for businesses across the Sheffield city region and further afield, it was important for us to remain at the heart of the region.
"We've been able to carve out a reputation as a trusted recruiter in South Yorkshire, breaking the mould of the traditional agency model by offering a diverse range of recruitment and retention services tailored to the individual requirements of our clients.
"With Rotherham having one of the fastest growing economies in the UK it made perfect sense for us to base ourselves here, right in the middle of a high growth area that matches our own business aspirations."
To celebrate moving to their new office, Glu Recruit are holding an office open evening on Thursday March 12.
Images: Glu Recruit
Advertisement
Images: Glu Recruit
