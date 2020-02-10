News: Corner Café opens in prominent Rotherham town centre unit
By Tom Austen
Crossroads Care is inviting visitors to join them for a coffee and a chat at "The Corner" in All Saints Square.
Rothbiz reported last year that planning permission had been secured to enable the charity to convert a prominent unit where Rotherham Council closed its dedicated visitor centre on Bridgegate in 2018, relocating services to the Makers Emporium on the nearby High Street.
Crossroads Care is Britain's leading provider of support for carers and the people they care for. It works with over 35,000 individuals and their families, helping carers to make a life of their own outside caring. The Rotherham branch has its offices at Templeborough.
The charity shop and café was officially opened by the Mayor of Rotherham, Councillor Jenny Andrews, recently and is full of information for unpaid carers as well as providing training and meeting room facilities. The site makes up part of the historic White Hart Buildings.
Advertisement
Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, said: "This is a great addition to the town centre and will provide a comfortable place for carers and visitors to chat and enjoy a drink and cake as well as providing support for Crossroads Care.
"We're determined to see Rotherham town centre thrive, not just survive. The café's arrival will certainly contribute to the town centre’s transformation as a leisure destination as we move towards the development of Forge Island and the Masterplan. I wish Crossroads Care all the best of success in its new venture."
Crossroads Care will use all funds raised through The Corner towards developing new support services in the town.
Crossroads Care website
Images: Crossroads Care / facebook
Rothbiz reported last year that planning permission had been secured to enable the charity to convert a prominent unit where Rotherham Council closed its dedicated visitor centre on Bridgegate in 2018, relocating services to the Makers Emporium on the nearby High Street.
Crossroads Care is Britain's leading provider of support for carers and the people they care for. It works with over 35,000 individuals and their families, helping carers to make a life of their own outside caring. The Rotherham branch has its offices at Templeborough.
The charity shop and café was officially opened by the Mayor of Rotherham, Councillor Jenny Andrews, recently and is full of information for unpaid carers as well as providing training and meeting room facilities. The site makes up part of the historic White Hart Buildings.
Advertisement
Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, said: "This is a great addition to the town centre and will provide a comfortable place for carers and visitors to chat and enjoy a drink and cake as well as providing support for Crossroads Care.
"We're determined to see Rotherham town centre thrive, not just survive. The café's arrival will certainly contribute to the town centre’s transformation as a leisure destination as we move towards the development of Forge Island and the Masterplan. I wish Crossroads Care all the best of success in its new venture."
Crossroads Care will use all funds raised through The Corner towards developing new support services in the town.
Crossroads Care website
Images: Crossroads Care / facebook
0 comments:
Post a Comment