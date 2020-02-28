News: Rotherham to play its part in biggest Women's EUROs to date









Now in its 13th edition, the UEFA Women's EURO 2021 is poised to be the biggest women's EURO to date, with over 700,000 tickets available to fans and extensive coverage of every game of the tournament available on free-to-air television, radio and online. Fans will be able to see some of the world's best players in action on home soil as 31 matches are played across 26 days of competition.



New York Stadium is one of ten grounds which will stage UEFA Women's EURO 2021. Other host venues include Bramall Lane, Old Trafford and Wembley. England, who reached the semi finals of the Women's World Cup in 2018, will be joined by 15 other nations, with qualifying running until October 2020.



Tony Stewart, chairman of Rotherham United, said: "We are incredibly proud to once again be given the chance to showcase the football club and the town at another high-profile international event. We have really enjoyed welcoming our friends from UEFA in previous years and we look forward to doing so again as the UEFA Women's European competition takes place next summer.



"Our involvement will not only help to continue to raise the profile of Rotherham United, but that of the town as a whole. It will be great to see so the region benefit from all the activity. I am sure many local businesses will also reap the rewards from the supporters attending both domestically and overseas.



"We are in fantastic company, it is a real honour and a testament to the wonderful facilities at the New York Stadium for us to have been selected to be involved with a tournament of this magnitude. The women’s game continues to grow in this country and it would be great if we could once again be involved with that, whilst also displaying the positive attributes that Rotherham United can offer in the process."



Throughout the tournament aspiring footballers, members of the public and visitors from across Europe will have the opportunity to get involved in a range of activities, as well as being able to watch the action live at the stadium.

Rotherham Council's Cabinet Member for Cleaner, Greener Communities, Cllr. Sarah Allen, said: "Hosting the UEFA Women's Euro is a great opportunity for local girls and women to become involved in sport, offering them a chance to see inspiring female athletes on their doorstep. It’s also a chance for the town to showcase what Rotherham has to offer visitors, including our heritage sites, town centre and exciting new attractions such as the Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park resort.



"Most of all, it's a fantastic way for the Rotherham community to come together and celebrate."



Registration is open to find out more about tickets and volunteering opportunities.



The borough's involvement in the UEFA Women's EURO 2021 is set to not only raise the profile of Rotherham United, but that of the town as a whole.