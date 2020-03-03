News: Government cash to repair Rotherham road
By Tom Austen
A key road in Rotherham is set for a near £1m repair job after Government funding was secured to support the project.
The A6178 Sheffield Road in Templeborough links Sheffield city centre, Meadowhall and the M1 with Rotherham town centre. It also runs through the regenerated area of the borough which is home to a number of key business parks, and also the Magna Science Adventure Centre.
As part of the local highways maintenance challenge fund, the Government has awarded £93.4m to repair roads and bridges across the country. The Sheffield city region (SCR) has been successful in securing some £800,000 from the Department for Transport to maintain the A6178. The £920,000 project is the only one in the SCR to secure Government funding.
Documents show that the works include the replacement of the full carriageway plus repair/replacement of the existing traffic calming features and the renewal of a damaged highway drain. The scheme is for the whole road from the boundary with Sheffield to the roundabout at Bessemer Way.
For the next round of funding from the local highways maintenance challenge fund, Rotherham Council is currently evaluating options for the Expression of Interest with additional interventions for the regional drainage bid being the primary option.
Roads Minister Baroness Vere said: "There is nothing more frustrating than a journey delayed by poor road conditions, and this multi-million pound boost will help improve connectivity across the country.
"This investment will not only help local areas to target current pinch points on their roads, but will also harness our world-leading research and innovation capabilities to future proof the next generation of journeys."
Images: Google Maps
