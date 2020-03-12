News: Historic Rotherham property up for sale





Hoober House at Wentworth is currently used as headquarters by Huthwaite International, the market leading behaviour change consultancy that works with major blue chip companies across the world including Rezidor, Dell, Motorola, UPS and Zurich Insurance.



Due to relocation, Huthwaite has now engaged leading property agent, Savills, to market the property for sale. It has a guide price of £1.65m.



The sale documents describe the property as "a fine period stone built detached residence" which comes together with a refurbished coach house with a front courtyard and "glorious private mature grounds and gardens" of approximately 5.25 acres and "an impressive sweeping tree lined driveway approach."



The buildings extend to some 9,935 sq ft of accommodation in the main house arranged over two main floors with a cellar. The Coach House offers a further 4,505 sq ft which is currently used as a business centre and training facility.



Originally part of the renowned Fitzwilliam Wentworth Estate, the property sits in a semi-elevated position with "glorious" west facing views across the adjoining Wentworth Estate.



Hoober House was built as the Dower House for the principal historic residence of Wentworth Woodhouse and was previously lived in by Lady Milton when she was a widow. In the 1950s it was used in connection to Lady Mabel College which was based at Wentworth Woodhouse. The National Archives has an entry entitled "Wentworth: Hoober House boarding home for maladjusted girls" dating from 1947.



In 2018, Huthwaite secured planning consent for change of use back to a residential property.



The sale documents state: "This is an opportunity either to continue the commercial use the property now enjoys or to restore the house back to family occupation with the ability to create additional accommodation within the substantial detached coach house as leisure facilities, continued use as office or additional residential accommodation.



"In addition to the existing planning consent for change of use to residential, the property would be suitable for a number of alternative uses, such as hotel, leisure and educational, subject to planning permission."



A substantial stone built country house that is currently being used as offices in Rotherham has been placed on the market and could be turned back into a residence, or even become a new hotel.