News: Plans passed for new Rotherham retail development
By Tom Austen
Plans have been approved for a number of retail units alongside a completed housing development in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported in January that plans had been submitted for a new commercial scheme on a parcel of land near to where housebuilder Taylor Wimpey completed a 280 home development near Rawmarsh, known as The Wickets.
Mumbles Group, a privately owned property development company, is behind the proposals for the vacant land at Harding Avenue and Symonds Avenue which will enable new shops, takeaways, restaurants and cafes to open at the entrance to the new housing estate at Upper Haugh.
The proposed development is for a parade of six units configured in an L shape along the western and southern boundaries, facing inwards over a 54 space car park. New access is set to be created from Harding Avenue and some landscaping is also proposed. Totalling 10,323 sq ft of floorspace, the development will create a new local centre to serve the local community.
Advertisement
The plans show that unit 1, the largest unit on the proposals will be occupied by Co-op. It is also estimated that four full time and 14 part time jobs would be created by the scheme.
The proposal is in a preferred location for new retail development and has found favour with Rotherham Council planners. Uses could include retail, food and drink and hot food and takeaway. It will need to meet the council's policy that restricts hot food takeaways within defined centres so that they would not result in not more than 25% of the ground floor units within a defined local centre being hot food takeaways.
Planners conclude: "The principle of a new local retail centre on this site on a site allocated for retail in the Local Plan is considered to be acceptable. The layout of the site is considered to offer an acceptable balance between achieving an efficient use of the land available whilst safeguarding a satisfactory provision of landscaping screening, with a mix of hard and soft landscaping features."
Images: Google Maps
Rothbiz reported in January that plans had been submitted for a new commercial scheme on a parcel of land near to where housebuilder Taylor Wimpey completed a 280 home development near Rawmarsh, known as The Wickets.
Mumbles Group, a privately owned property development company, is behind the proposals for the vacant land at Harding Avenue and Symonds Avenue which will enable new shops, takeaways, restaurants and cafes to open at the entrance to the new housing estate at Upper Haugh.
The proposed development is for a parade of six units configured in an L shape along the western and southern boundaries, facing inwards over a 54 space car park. New access is set to be created from Harding Avenue and some landscaping is also proposed. Totalling 10,323 sq ft of floorspace, the development will create a new local centre to serve the local community.
Advertisement
The plans show that unit 1, the largest unit on the proposals will be occupied by Co-op. It is also estimated that four full time and 14 part time jobs would be created by the scheme.
The proposal is in a preferred location for new retail development and has found favour with Rotherham Council planners. Uses could include retail, food and drink and hot food and takeaway. It will need to meet the council's policy that restricts hot food takeaways within defined centres so that they would not result in not more than 25% of the ground floor units within a defined local centre being hot food takeaways.
Planners conclude: "The principle of a new local retail centre on this site on a site allocated for retail in the Local Plan is considered to be acceptable. The layout of the site is considered to offer an acceptable balance between achieving an efficient use of the land available whilst safeguarding a satisfactory provision of landscaping screening, with a mix of hard and soft landscaping features."
Images: Google Maps
2 comments:
Many of these developments will not happen for years now, the country will be near bankrupt, by time this crisis with virus is sorted.Still deluded people not facing reality!
The irony of this is the country to benefit the most from this situation will be China makes you think. The silence from the EU is deafening, where are the leadership and united front this will only quicken the demise of the EU.
Post a Comment