News: Government grants reach Rotherham businesses
By Tom Austen
£3.4m was granted to Rotherham businesses as the first companies receive support under a business grants scheme to support those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
As part of a raft of unprecedented measures thousands of high street firms are beginning to receive £25,000 cash grants and will be exempt from business rates.
The first 345 businesses in Rotherham received their grants this week.
Eligible properties, including those in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors, will not pay business rates for the next 12 months. The smallest businesses in these sectors are also beginning to receive one off grants of either £10,000 or £25,000. The business rates holiday also applies to England's nurseries.
An early payment of £3.4 billion was made to local authorities last week to ensure grants would get to businesses as soon as possible.
Rotehrham Council said that it would recalculate and reissue the relevant business rates bills automatically for those businesses already getting retail relief, therefore, these businesses don't need to do anything. Businesses who are not currently in receipt of any retail relief, will need to fill out a claim which can be done online.
Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said: "High street businesses are at the core of what keeps our economy thriving.
"That is why we are taking the unprecedented step to provide businesses with the vital cash they need to ensure their survival during this difficult time."
Business Secretary Alok Sharma, added: "Business rates can often be one of the main fixed costs for small companies up and down the country, which is why today's suspension of business rates for retailers and our hospitality and leisure industries will offer much-needed support in these challenging times.
"The rates relief and grants are in addition to the government’s wide-ranging support for the economy. This includes the government paying the wages of millions of employed and self-employed people by covering 80% of monthly incomes through the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and the Self Employment Income Support Scheme."
RiDO website
Images: Google Maps
£3.4m is on its way to the first 345 Rotherham businesses under the business grants scheme as of today - and hundreds more payments will be made this week. If you're the owner of an eligible business, make sure you claim the support you're entitled to: https://t.co/e8cFJe2zej— Chris Read (@christophe_read) March 31, 2020
