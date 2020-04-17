News: Wentworth Woodhouse's backing for NHS heroes on display
By Tom Austen
Rotherham stately home Wentworth Woodhouse is in Coronavirus lockdown, but it is proud to be supporting the nation's NHS heroes and heroines.
The Grade I listed mansion is the latest UK landmark to become a beacon of the public's appreciation for NHS staff working through the pandemic.
To back the nationwide "Clap For Our Carers" campaign, its iconic facade, which is longer than Buckingham Palace, went NHS blue - with a huge health service logo centre-stage.
The house is closed and the 52 staff employed by the Preservation Trust (WWPT), which bought the house in 2017, have had to be furloughed.
But everyone, including the Trust's 212 volunteers, have been joining in the nation's rousing Thursday night mass applause from the safety of their own front gardens. For three employees, that means stepping onto the manion's lawns, as they live on the premises.
Supporters are urged not to head to Wentworth, though; for the sake of safety, the big light-up has already taken place and images and videos will go out via WWPT's social media posts at 8pm every Thursday.
Adam Nicholson, of Manvers and Phil Cooper, of Brampton Bierlow, who run DJ and lighting firm PA Entertainments, regularly light up the house for weddings and events and came up with the idea.
Sarah McLeod, the CEO of WWPT, said: "We thought it was wonderful. Everyone is indebted to the dedication of frontline NHS staff dealing with life and death on a daily basis, and other key workers risking their health just to do their jobs.
"We are a charity facing a huge struggle for survival during the pandemic, but we felt it was really important to demonstrate our support for them."
Adam, sales manager with North Anston-based Eagle Platforms,added: "Phil and I have been joining in Clap for Our Carers from our homes and have seen how much it brings people together.
"I'm on furlough from my day job and was laid in the garden when a plan came to me to get the house involved. It’s been done on buildings across the country and in this part of the world, everyone loves Wentworth Woodhouse, so I rang Phil, who is a key worker himself and we worked out how to do it."
Phil said: "If anyone saw a blue glow over Wentworth on Wednesday, that was us!"
