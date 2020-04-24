News: Businesses punished for flouting lockdown restrictions
By Tom Austen
Seven Rotherham businesses have been served with Prohibition Notices by Rotherham Council for breaching coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
On March 23 the government stepped up measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and save lives. With a few exceptions this included the types of businesses that must close including restaurants and public houses, barbers, the majority of retail stores, hotels, libraries and bingo halls.
These businesses and venues have had to close as they involve prolonged close social contact, which increases the chance of infection spreading and new Regulations extending the restrictions became enforceable by law in England due to the threat to public health..
The Rotherham premises served with notices are businesses are:
- Cafe Sport/Roxys Bar and Gym in Swinton
- Wath - Red Lion Public House at Wath
- WMC (Westville) Public House in West Melton
- Cutlers Public House at North Anston
- Ideal Rooms furniture store at Eastwood
- Jays Hand Car Wash in Masbrough
- 104 Westgate Rotherham Barbers Shop in the town centre
A spokesperson from Rotherham Council said: "All had been investigated by our officers after we received reports from members of the public. On every occasion a warning was issued in the first instance, but Prohibition Notices were subsequently served after these were ignored."
If these notices are breached, a fixed penalty notice of £60 will be issued (reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days). However, for each subsequent breach thereafter, the fixed penalty will be doubled, up to a maximum of £960.
Further proceedings for an offence under these Regulations may be brought by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPRS) and any person designated by the Secretary of State. If prosecuted, businesses are liable for a maximum £5000 fine, with further punishments for continuation of the offence.
RMBC website
Images: Google Maps
