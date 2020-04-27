News: Carriageway works complete at College Road Roundabout





The scheme to improve capacity on the "old B&Q" roundabout has been designed to enable future economic growth in the area - in the town centre and at nearby Bassingthorpe.



The works to widen the carriageway have been completed ahead of schedule, however the nationwide reduction of construction activity has meant a second phase of related works will need to be completed at a later date.



The remaining works, which includes new traffic light signals and landscaping works to improve the appearance of the site will be completed when it is safe to do so.



Advertisement The scheme to improve capacity on the "old B&Q" roundabout has been designed to enable future economic growth in the area - in the town centre and at nearby Bassingthorpe.The works to widen the carriageway have been completed ahead of schedule, however the nationwide reduction of construction activity has meant a second phase of related works will need to be completed at a later date.The remaining works, which includes new traffic light signals and landscaping works to improve the appearance of the site will be completed when it is safe to do so.

Rotherham Council's Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, Councillor Denise Lelliott, said; "This improvement scheme will provide long term benefits to the area by increasing the capacity of the roundabout, relieving congestion, and save the commuters time in the future as the volume of traffic is anticipated to continue to grow.



"I’d like to thank staff working on the site who have completed the project ahead of schedule through challenging winter weather conditions and during the implementation of the Coronavirus lockdown period."



The improvements add capacity to this "pinch-point" on the highway network, reducing future queues for motorists and maintaining the flow of traffic around the town centre in the long term. The investment follows the upgrading of the New York junction in recent years.



This scheme has been made possible by Rotherham Council's successful bid to the Government's National Productivity Investment Fund, gaining £3.2m worth of funding to deliver improvements to the local road network.



The Council is providing a 30% match funding contribution of £1.386m for the project. Balfour Beatty is the main contractor.



Images: Google Maps Rotherham Council's Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, Councillor Denise Lelliott, said; "This improvement scheme will provide long term benefits to the area by increasing the capacity of the roundabout, relieving congestion, and save the commuters time in the future as the volume of traffic is anticipated to continue to grow."I’d like to thank staff working on the site who have completed the project ahead of schedule through challenging winter weather conditions and during the implementation of the Coronavirus lockdown period."The improvements add capacity to this "pinch-point" on the highway network, reducing future queues for motorists and maintaining the flow of traffic around the town centre in the long term. The investment follows the upgrading of the New York junction in recent years.This scheme has been made possible by Rotherham Council's successful bid to the Government's National Productivity Investment Fund, gaining £3.2m worth of funding to deliver improvements to the local road network.The Council is providing a 30% match funding contribution of £1.386m for the project. Balfour Beatty is the main contractor.

Essential work has now been completed on the A630 College Road Roundabout which is a critical access point to Rotherham town centre and provides an important link across the borough.