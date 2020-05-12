News: Wentworth Woodhouse lit up for VE day
By Tom Austen
Wentworth Woodhouse, the Grade I listed stately home in Rotherham, went red, white and blue for VE Day.
Last month, its iconic facade, which is longer than Buckingham Palace, went NHS blue to back the nationwide "Clap For Our Carers" campaign – with a huge health service logo centre-stage.
On the 75th anniversary of VE Day the east front turned a patriotic red, white and blue.
May 8 1945 – VE (Victory in Europe) Day meant an end to nearly six years of a war. The anniversary marked a historic moment for our great country to come together and reflect on the heroes of the Second World War.
It was illuminated by a man who has his own business and often does lighting work for weddings and events at the house -Keith Harper of Event, Light and Sound, based in Wakefield.
A spokesperson from the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust (WWPT), said: “Keith has worked alongside the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust for a while and has always shown himself as creative and committed. We are sure that you will agree Keith has done us all proud during a time when it so important to remember!”
The house is now owned by a Preservation Trust and is being restored for the nation. During World War II, the mansion was taken over for use by Military Intelligence.
Research shows that in late October 1942, the Depot, Quartermasters and Other Ranks’ Wing moved into the magnificent stables near the main entrance of the estate while the HQ and Officers’ Wing moved into the main house six months later. The cookhouse and NAAFI were located in the riding school.
Wentworth Woodhouse website
Images: Wentworth Woodhouse
Images: Wentworth Woodhouse
