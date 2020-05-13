News: MyRotherham digital platform showcases the very best of Rotherham
By Tom Austen
An exciting new digital platform has been created to showcase all the great things taking place across Rotherham.
The information hub at www.MyRotherham.co.uk aims to change the perception of the borough by promoting the positives and celebrating the biggest events and happenings whilst also focusing on communities, local businesses and more importantly, local people.
It has been created by the AMBITION Rotherham Place Board, the body that leads on initiatives to promote and market the borough regionally, nationally and internationally on behalf of The Rotherham Together Partnership.
Martin Havenhand, Chair of AMBITION Rotherham and also Chair of Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust said: "Rotherham is a borough that has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons in recent years but most residents know that there are plenty of positive people, initiatives, destinations and communities, around the towns and villages that deserve an opportunity to help tell the story about what Rotherham is really like. The idea for the platform stems from this and a collective recognition that Rotherham folk don't tend to shout enough about the good things that happen across the borough and about its great assets, including the Advanced Manufacturing Park, Clifton Park, Grimm and Co., Gulliver’s Valley, Magna, New York Stadium, Rother Valley and Wentworth Woodhouse.
"MyRotherham has the potential to be a really powerful platform, bringing together everything from useful information to unearthing local gems, which should keep us all up to date and proud about what is happening in our borough.
"We have seen so much good will in these difficult times as the town's businesses, civic authorities and local communities rally together during this pandemic and we want MyRotherham to complement this excellent work."
MyRotherham already has the support of a number of the town's ambassadors including Rotherham's Mayor Cllr Jenny Andrews and local football legend John Breckin, who will be contributing to the content, along with Dame Julie Kenny and Julie Dalton, both members of AMBITION Rotherham.
Dame Julie said: "Being positive and celebrating our people, assets and businesses will undoubtedly give confidence to future investors here, and we want to make sure that when the UK is open for business again that our town returns to its status as one of the regions fastest growing economies. MyRotherham has been a team effort with support from a number of Rotherham Pioneers, including Tom Austen, Founder of Rothbiz, and I would like to thank Jackie Freeborn, Custodian of The Rotherham Story and Pioneers in galvanising their support."
Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts, said: "I am proud that Gulliver's is helping celebrate and promote Rotherham. I am amazed and impressed by the energy, enthusiasm, optimism and partnership working here. We are inviting content partners to come forward for MyRotherham and also encouraging people to sign up to receive regular updates - positivity boosts!"
Residents can keep up to date by logging on to the website and signing up for email updates, or by following MyRotherham on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The site is also developing a 52 week rolling calendar of events and subscribers will be offered first access to a proposed loyalty/discount scheme when social distancing guidelines permit the re-opening of business.
Plans are also underway for a number of additional initiatives to shine the light on the great place that Rotherham is for investors, visitors and residents. This includes the development of two further platforms to encourage people to visit the towns great assets complimented with a local rewards/discount scheme which AMBITION Rotherham hope will help kickstart the local economy once social distancing guidelines permit.
3 comments:
More prestidigitation along the lines of Dodger's "Rotherham News" aka PRAVDA. Rotherham needs free car parking a la Meadowhall, not Toxic-Salaried Suits telling us how Gr8 the town is. It clearly is not Very Great IMHO.
Is this to replace the failure and waste of time/resources that was visitrotherham.com - if so, will it equally be a waste until the next one is created. Easy ideas, poor content.
Brilliant. Such a good idea. We often focus on negative news stories and there are so many positive things going on that people miss.
