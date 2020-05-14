News: Rotherham town centre deemed more resilient





Local Data Company (LDC) is the UK's most accurate retail location insight company. The data firm physically tracks every retail and leisure business across the entire country.



In a recent blog post, the experts looked at the impact of COVID-19 on town centres with Government restrictions, temporary closures and staff that are sick or self isolating.



Whilst Rotherham is not one of the town centres with a low level of long term vacant units, that are expected to have a greater buffer to absorb the high number of store closures expected due to COVID-19, it does have other features of a resilient town, according to LDC.



For instance, Rotherham has a high percentage of essential retail and a lower percentage of leisure uses.



The LDC post, explained: "Other more resilient town centres will be those less exposed to the intense challenge leisure occupiers face by the prolonged lockdown. 15 of the top 100 town centres have an undersupply of leisure compared to the GB average (25%) with Peterborough, Swindon, Walsall and Chesterfield being the largest of the 15. Out of those 15 with an undersupply of leisure, Peterborough, Chesterfield, Rotherham and Enfield also appear among the top 10 towns with the highest percentage of essential retail which is still able to trade, which will add strength to these towns."



Essential outlets include supermarkets and those selling household consumer products, which meant that the likes of Tesco, B&M Bargains and Home Bargains could stay open. The market also stayed open with shorter opening hours for essential goods.



Coronavirus has had a big impact on the hospitality and leisure sector, with venues not expected to open until July at the earliest.



Non-essential retail could to start to reopen next month, but only when and where it is safe to do so. Some food outlets are beginning to reopen for takeaways. For example, Miele Delicatessen on the High Street, closed since March 23, opens on Friday.



The football club, with its New York Stadium on the edge of the town centre, has also been hit. And even if the season restarts, games are likely to take place behind closed doors, without crowds.



It is also an uncertain time for independent retailers. Will the business rates discounts and government grants will be enough to weather another storm?



LDC website



Retail experts have highlighted a number of factors that should mean that Rotherham town centre will be more resilient to the impact of the coronavirus.