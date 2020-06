News: Expansion at Magna 34

An industrial scheme at templeborough, NSM will also provide agency services, helping to secure new tenants for the next stage of its multi-million pound development.Magna 34 Business Park comprises of a mixture of units totalling in excess of 120,000 sq ft, which includes two existing units that are already occupied comprising 47,000 sq ft. A stand-alone 35,000 sq ft new build and a further 40,000 sq ft will be developed as a smaller multi-let industrial scheme, providing units ranging in size from 2,000 to 4,500 sq ftThis is thought to be one of the only small to medium sized speculative industrial developments in the local area to come forwards in 2020, as the only other scheme underway provides in excess of 5,000 sq ft units.

Images: NSM

Helen Gordon, associate director at NSM, said: "Magna 34 is an established business park with a high profile location close to Sheffield and Rotherham, with easy access to the M1. There is a shortage of industrial land and with most developers focusing on larger units, there is significant demand for businesses seeking well-located space for small and medium sized enterprises. As a result, I expect this new development at Magna 34 will be very popular." Planning has already been secured for the 35,000 sq ft unit and, subject to planning permission being secured for the smaller units, construction work will commence within the next three to six months. It is expected to be a nine month build programme.Magna 34 is a well-established business park on Sheffield Road close to Junction 34, M1. It is already home to occupiers including Parcelforce, UK Mail and Element Materials Technology Sheffield Ltd.At Magna 34, LondonMetric recently completed the £13.3m disposal of a large warehouse at a net initial yield of 5.0%. The 152,000 sq ft regional distribution warehouse has been sold to a global investor. The warehouse was acquired in 2014 for £10.3m and is let to the Royal Mail Group (Parcelforce) for a further eight years at a rent of £4.70 psf.