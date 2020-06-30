News: Millions for Rotherham transport schemes at Parkgate, AMP and Templeborough
By Tom Austen
£46m is set to be spent on transport projects to reduce journey times, cut congestion, improve punctuality and reliability, and bring about a wide range of benefits associated with active travel in Rotherham.
Congested locations such as Parkgate and key economic growth areas such as the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) are in line for millions.
Last year, the Sheffield City Region (SCR) put forward a substantial bid to the Government's Transforming Cities Fund to back its new transport strategy. The Budget in March showed that the SCR will receive £166m. Now meeting papers show how much cash has been earmarked for the approved projects.
The Rotherham projects:
A6178 Sheffield Road On road fully segregated cycle lane; around 2.2km as segregated from Blackburn Meadows Way to Ickles then around 1km segregated from Ickles to the Rotherham town centre £5.57m
A631 Rotherham to Maltby Bus Corridor Around 1.2km bus lane along A631 Rotherham Road, Maltby towards M18 J1 with bus priority pre-signals £2.25m
Waverley / Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) to the town centre A fully segregated cycle route along the A631 Bawtry Road between Brinsworth and Tinsley / Meadowhall (includes Wood Lane) £1.5m
Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District to Sheffield Three schemes: Development of core active travel route connecting city centre to AMP corridor, including spur to Olympic Legacy Park (£10.25m); Development of core active travel route linking Meadowhall with Rotherham Council's proposals on Sheffield Road (£2.8m); Bus priority measures through Attercliffe, Darnall and around Meadowhall (£3.7m) £16.75m
Magna Tram Train Stop A new stop on the Tram-Train line at Magna with associated [150 space] park and ride facility £5.4m
Manvers Way Provision of safe, direct attractive walking and cycling route, including crossings between Manvers Way and Wath town centre £0.4m
Parkgate Three schemes: a new access into the Parkgate Shopping Centre from Aldwarke Lane (£5.13m); widening the southern entry and exit to the five arm Taylors Lane roundabout to improve capacity (£3.0925m); A 300 space Park and Ride facility for the Tram Train stop at Parkgate (£3.33m) £11.55m
Rotherham town centre Two projects: Contribution to the replacement of the existing footbridge between the Forge Island development and Corporation Street (£1m); Cycle infrastructure improvements along Fredrick Street to provide a bi-directional cross town-centre link (£0.4m) £1.4m
In addition to these projects funded via the Transforming Cities Fund, a £42m project is planned to widen the Parkway in Rotherham and millions of pounds worth of transport improvements are being devised to support the large housing development proposed for Bassingthorpe Farm. Work is also ongoing to find further was to address connectivity issues around the AMP and Waverley development.
Images: Google Maps / SYPTE
