News: AESSEAL achieves International Standard for industrial cybersecurity

The Rotherham-based manufacturer of mechanical seals and support systems completed the ISMS accreditation process despite the challenges presented by the Covid-19 lockdown, which meant all external auditing had to be completed remotely. ISO 27001 will help AESSEAL colleagues to ensure the secure management of the information, business processes, information systems and facilities that support its products and services.

Images: AESSEAL

AESSEAL IT Director, Stuart Welsh, said: "As a business which is committed to evidencing best practice, continuous improvement and outstanding customer service, achieving ISO 27001 certification is an important accomplishment."It sends a clear message to our customers around the globe that we take ensuring the security of their data extremely seriously."We are extremely grateful for the professionalism of our colleagues who helped us to complete the external audit successfully despite the challenges of operating remotely."