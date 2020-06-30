News: AESSEAL achieves International Standard for industrial cybersecurity
By Tom Austen
AESSEAL has achieved certification for Information Security Management System (ISMS) ISO 27001, one of the most widely recognised international standards for industrial supply chain security.
The Rotherham-based manufacturer of mechanical seals and support systems completed the ISMS accreditation process despite the challenges presented by the Covid-19 lockdown, which meant all external auditing had to be completed remotely. ISO 27001 will help AESSEAL colleagues to ensure the secure management of the information, business processes, information systems and facilities that support its products and services.
Advertisement
AESSEAL IT Director, Stuart Welsh, said: "As a business which is committed to evidencing best practice, continuous improvement and outstanding customer service, achieving ISO 27001 certification is an important accomplishment.
"It sends a clear message to our customers around the globe that we take ensuring the security of their data extremely seriously.
"We are extremely grateful for the professionalism of our colleagues who helped us to complete the external audit successfully despite the challenges of operating remotely."
AESSEAL website
Images: AESSEAL
The Rotherham-based manufacturer of mechanical seals and support systems completed the ISMS accreditation process despite the challenges presented by the Covid-19 lockdown, which meant all external auditing had to be completed remotely. ISO 27001 will help AESSEAL colleagues to ensure the secure management of the information, business processes, information systems and facilities that support its products and services.
Advertisement
AESSEAL IT Director, Stuart Welsh, said: "As a business which is committed to evidencing best practice, continuous improvement and outstanding customer service, achieving ISO 27001 certification is an important accomplishment.
"It sends a clear message to our customers around the globe that we take ensuring the security of their data extremely seriously.
"We are extremely grateful for the professionalism of our colleagues who helped us to complete the external audit successfully despite the challenges of operating remotely."
AESSEAL website
Images: AESSEAL
0 comments:
Post a Comment