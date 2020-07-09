News: Pricecheck hits £100m turnover
By Tom Austen
Pricecheck, an international wholesaler and distributor of fast-moving consumer goods, has achieved its ambitious target of £100m turnover by 2020.
Having set the target in 2015, Pricecheck has achieved consecutive years of growth which has resulted in its turnover increasing from £40m to £100m within five years. The achievement comes following record-breaking months in May and June.
In those five years, the company has made significant investments in talent, technology and its facilities; having seen its team grow from 80 to 220, the development of a number of bespoke IT programmes and a move to larger premises.
Officially opened in 2016, the ambitious firm moved to new premises at Beighton Link Business Park in Rotherham. The firm recently took on 197,425 sq ft warehouse in Manvers.
Mark Lythe, joint managing director (Operations and Finance) said: "Our team have been going above and beyond to achieve a target which was set in 2015 when our turnover was £40m. Over the past five years, they have truly been our greatest asset and we look forward to working towards our £200m turnover target by 2025.
"In more recent times, the team have shown true tenacity and adaptability in helping us navigate the challenges Covid-19 has presented. We remain very confident in the future of Pricecheck and will continue to invest in our growth plans."
Pricecheck announced a five-year lease of the former Maplin headquarters to increase its warehouse capacity as well as investing in a state-of-the-art warehouse management system in order to operate more efficiently across two sites.
Driving growth is the development of its new B2B eCommerce site. Since launching in May, the website has generated back-to-back record-breaking months, with online sales for May and June growing 580% compared to the same period last year.
Debbie Harrison, joint managing director (Trading) said: "As we strive to become the first-choice distribution partner for brand owners and customers, we've worked hard to diversify our product offering. Since 2015, we have added grocery, alcohol, petcare, and vaping to our traditional health and beauty range.
"Launching our new look website to improve customer convenience was the first of many exciting projects as we look to push forward again and deliver on our next five-year plan."
Pricecheck is an international distributor of fast-moving consumer goods, and is trusted by the world's biggest brands, offering more than 6,000 branded products to customers in the UK and to more than 80 countries globally.
