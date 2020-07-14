News: Further funding for Rotherham projects
By Tom Austen
More cash is coming down the line for Rotherham regeneration projects via the Sheffield City Region (SCR).
As the devolution bill begins its journey through parliament this week, the Government has stumped up £73m aimed at "Getting SCR Building."
The combined authority has worked through a number of shovel-ready projects that can use the devolved funding which is designed to support major employment and housing development.
The SCR has been awarded £33.6m for a prioritised programme of Major Capital Schemes, along with a further £40m from the Government’s Brownfield Fund for a programme of housing schemes on brownfield sites over the next five years.
Rotherham projects include £2.1m going towards the landmark scheme at Forge Island. Seen as vitally important to delivering the regeneration and diversification required for the town centre, plans were recently approved for an eight screen cinema, a 69 bed hotel, four restaurants and car parking.
The city region money will be used for public realm works which are seen as vital to linking together the major regeneration projects and existing assets, improve access, footfall, and activity for the benefit of the town centre.
In the north of the borough, £2m has been earmarked for a second phase of RiDO's popular Century Business Park at Manvers. This phase will create around 17,000 sq. ft. of new floor space for office and clean manufacturing “move on” space within B1 use class. Plans were outlined back in 2018 but funding dried up.
Supporting over 100 jobs, board papers highlight: "Building on the first phase of the Century Business Park this project will allow current occupants and other businesses to move to larger premises as their business grows, alongside providing additional space suitable for new businesses that currently have a lack of options within the current property market."
At Bassingthorpe, where a large housing development is proposed for former greenbelt land, £2.5m has been set aside to improve the transport infrastructure. As discussed back in 2018, improvements are planned for the area known as "The Whins" and the already busy B6089 route at Greasbrough.
Part of a larger £8.45m project, the proposal is set to address the existing and future congestion issue by providing sufficient space for traffic to wait to turn right, without impinging on the main flow of traffic northbound. The scheme may also provide co-benefits in respect of flooding, associated with replacement of a restrictive culvert.
Dan Jarvis, Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, said: "This is a huge boost for South Yorkshire, providing investment that will create jobs, build new homes and improve our town centres – making a real difference to people’s lives across the region.
"Securing this investment shows the power of devolution and how our partnership with local authority leaders can unlock new funding and opportunities for South Yorkshire. It demonstrates how having powers and resources at our disposal can help us transform our region, making South Yorkshire stronger, greener and fairer.
"I would urge the Government to go much further – building on the landmark devolution deal put before Parliament this week – by devolving more money and powers so we can build back better from the coronavirus."
Images: Muse / RMBC / FaulknerBrowns
Bassingthorpe farm isn't wanted, it's environmental vandalism, should get high rise blocks of apartments built in town centre and established estates to cover housing demand, not concrete over green field sites.
