News: New Rotherham restaurant opens in Wentworth
By Tom Austen
A new restaurant has opened for the first time at a popular Rotherham Garden Centre.
The Bothy is the centrepiece to a new extension at Wentworth Garden Centre and "offers an unparalleled level of dining within the locality, set within a contemporary "Arts & Crafts" environment."
Rothbiz reported that plans were approved in 2018 for 9,600 sq ft of space split into three buildings. It has seen the existing conservatory display area replaced with high quality structures, creating a courtyard which links to the existing courtyard.
The Bothy, which is fully licensed, promises a wide selection from traditional dishes to more creative and contemporary options. It has opened this week serving coffee and cakes, breakfast, lunch and afternoon teas. Sunday lunches are also on the menu.
The destination garden centre is situated in sixteen acres in the former walled kitchen, Italian and Japanese gardens of Wentworth Woodhouse and in the picturesque historic village of Wentworth.
Historically a "Bothy" was a Scottish term for a basic accomodation, usually reserved for gardeners or workers on any reasonably sized estate. Sadly, Wentworth's own original Bothy was demolished long ago but its heritage lives on through the restaurant.
The interior has a look which draws from the British Arts & Crafts movement, of the late 19th Century. Operators say that "the wallpapers are full of detailed patterns featuring both avian and botanical imagery whilst the fabric choices were heavily inspired by "trellis" pattern designs, a perennial favourite of William Morris. Victorian glasshouse style flooring allied to distressed woods and eclectic combinations of banquet and tub chair seating create a relaxed, "lived in" feel, all contributing to a wonderful dining experience."
A spokesperson for Wentworth garden Centre said: "Using only the finest and freshest locally sourced ingredients, our dedicated and highly skilled restaurant team have brought together a seasonal menu of both classic and creative dishes.
"After an 18 month long planning and building process, one or two unforeseen ups and downs and the small matter of a global pandemic, we can't wait to finally welcome you!"
Established for more than 30 years, the family owned independent centre has undergone a number of improvements and investment projects, with historic gardens, a craft centre and a family farm.
Images: Wentworth Garden Centre
