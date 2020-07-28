News: Further funding for Rotherham transport scheme
By Tom Austen
A transport scheme poised to support the Bassingthorpe development in Rotherham is set to secure its second chunk of funding.
Earlier this month Rothbiz reported that £2.5m for improvements at Greasbrough had been set aside by the Sheffield City Region (SCR) as it divvied up the Government's £73m award that is aimed at "Getting SCR Building."
Now, a further £2.45m is set to be granted via the combined authority.
The initial funding was for improvements planned for the area known as "The Whins" and the already busy B6089 route at Greasbrough. The work would address the existing and future congestion issue by providing sufficient space for traffic to wait to turn right, without impinging on the main flow of traffic northbound.
The £2.45m from the SCR's Local Growth Fund would be used at Potter Hill, Main St and Coach Road for the conversion of the mini roundabout, into a signalised crossroads.
It was here in 2017 that Rotherham Council approved the option to demolish Greasbrough Public Hall so that future road improvements could be carried out. Papers showed at the time that the Council deemed that the strategic importance of improving the infrastructure around the proposed Bassingthorpe Farm development outweighed proposals to save the historic village hall.
Removed from the greenbelt, landowners looking have been looking at ways to bring forward 2,400 dwellings and 11 hectares for employment use.
An original £8.45m scheme has been scaled back.
SCR papers, state: "The improvement takes the form of the conversion of a mini roundabout, into a signalised crossroads with associated highway amendments and signalised pedestrian crossings, to improve junction capacity on all approaches whilst improving accessibility for pedestrians. The scheme includes a series of dedicated left and right turn lanes where appropriate to improve junction capacity, and control conflicting movements which currently cause considerable delay on the B.6089 at all times of the day."
The scheme appears to provide substantial benefits to vehicle drivers in the area, by reducing queueing, improving journey time reliability and providing additional capacity for key motorised movements.
Images: RMBC
To support the Bassingthorpe development that NOBODY wants?
