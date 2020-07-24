News: Rotherham food hall to close
By Tom Austen
A fashionable food hall in Rotherham town centre has announced that it is closing as a result of the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak.
Loading Bay opened in a rescued pub last year enabling diners to discover some of South Yorkshire's finest food vendors.
The food hall was created inside the existing 1915 Bar & Bistro on Domine Lane where industrial chic tables created a communal dining space, surrounded by individual units for a variety of food and drink specialists - Thai, burgers, pizza, Jamaican.
Some vendors had recently re-opened following easing of the lockdown restrictions but this weekend will be the last time it opens.
A post on the venues Facebook page confirms: "It is with deep regret that we will be re-opening for the last time this weekend. We have made this decision after long consideration of our situation after the effects of Covid on our business
"We would like to thank all our past customers for their support, who helped make The Loading what it was, a fantastic new venue for Rotherham.
"We are proud of what was accomplished by us and our brilliant staff. We also want to thank all the great bands and solo acts who played for us making The Loading Bay a well liked live venue in a very short space of time."
One of the popular vendors, Zias Thai Takeaway, has already announced plans to re-open back at Parkgate.
Plans being drawn up for Rotherham Council for a long-awaited revamp of the markets is expected to include a foodhall.
1915 was created by Mark Mcgrail, owner of SME Environmental Holdings, in the extension to the main Post Office was previously The Exchange and formerly Yates Wine Lodge. Having led a £500,000 revamp of the George Wright Building - a Grade II listed "hidden gem" - which reopened as as boutique hotel, bar and restaurant, Mcgrail went on to revamp the Old Post Office building on Main Street / Market Street next to the Loading Bay.
