News: Consultations under way on extension to Public Space Protection Orders
By Tom Austen
A public consultation has now started on two Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO), one in the Town Centre, including Clifton Park, and a borough wide order specifically dealing with dog fouling.
Rothbiz reported in July that the order was introduced in September 2017 after the Council said that it continued to receive complaints about a minority of people who behave in an unacceptable way. It still continues to receive complaints relating to the town centre from business, Councillors and visitors alike.
The orders are due to expire, however a new order can be made following public consultation. The consultation on both PSPOs will focus on the existing conditions and the behaviours that have been identified within the proposed order.
Advertisement
Cllr. Emma Hoddinott, cabinet member for waste, roads and community safety at Rotherham Council, said: "These orders are put in place to ensure that people feel safe in the town centre and our neighbourhoods are kept free of dog fouling. Without this Public Space Protection Order, it makes it harder for the police and council officers to take action.
"We want to hear people's views about the problems we are trying to address with this order and whether the extra powers will help tackle them. While incidents of anti-social behaviour in the town centre and complaints of dog fouling across the borough have been declining since 2016, they are still some of the most common causes for complaint and we know that these remain relevant issues for people."
The consultations are taking place through an online survey until August 30 2020 and will also include consultation with a broad range of individuals and organisations including parish councils, South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, community organisations, local businesses, ward councillors, and council officers.
In the past three years, 168 fines for breaches of the Town Centre Public Spaces Protection Order have been issued and a further 39 fines have been issued to individuals who have allowed their dogs to foul on land open to the public.
Images: Google Maps
Rothbiz reported in July that the order was introduced in September 2017 after the Council said that it continued to receive complaints about a minority of people who behave in an unacceptable way. It still continues to receive complaints relating to the town centre from business, Councillors and visitors alike.
The orders are due to expire, however a new order can be made following public consultation. The consultation on both PSPOs will focus on the existing conditions and the behaviours that have been identified within the proposed order.
Advertisement
Cllr. Emma Hoddinott, cabinet member for waste, roads and community safety at Rotherham Council, said: "These orders are put in place to ensure that people feel safe in the town centre and our neighbourhoods are kept free of dog fouling. Without this Public Space Protection Order, it makes it harder for the police and council officers to take action.
"We want to hear people's views about the problems we are trying to address with this order and whether the extra powers will help tackle them. While incidents of anti-social behaviour in the town centre and complaints of dog fouling across the borough have been declining since 2016, they are still some of the most common causes for complaint and we know that these remain relevant issues for people."
The consultations are taking place through an online survey until August 30 2020 and will also include consultation with a broad range of individuals and organisations including parish councils, South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, community organisations, local businesses, ward councillors, and council officers.
In the past three years, 168 fines for breaches of the Town Centre Public Spaces Protection Order have been issued and a further 39 fines have been issued to individuals who have allowed their dogs to foul on land open to the public.
Images: Google Maps
0 comments:
Post a Comment