News: Early interest in former Rotherham VW showroom
By Tom Austen
Commercial property agents are encouraged by the early interest in a former car showroom in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported last month that the former Volkswagen Rotherham site in Wickersley had gone up for sale having been closed by operators, JCT600.
The building and site occupies a prominent position fronting Bawtry Road and comprises approximately 17,757 sq ft of showroom, workshop and ancillary offices.
Externally, there are used car display areas to the front of the showroom with a substantial customer, staff and Service Parking area to the rear with the total site area covering approximately 1.28 acres.
Peter Whiteley, head of Knight Frank in Sheffield, which is marketing the building with Eaton Commercial, said: "This extremely well located and presented property is immediately available and could be of interest to a wide variety of potential occupiers, investors and developers.
Advertisement
"The site benefits from a prominent position located on the A631 Bawtry Road and is close to a number of retail outlets including Aldi, Morrisons Supermarket, McDonalds and the local high quality facilities within Wickersley.
"It also benefits from fantastic motorway links being located close to Junction 1 of the M18 and links to the M1 and M62.
Robert Eaton added: "The site has existing consent as a motor vehicle showroom and other potential uses may require appropriate consents with the local planning office.
"We are encouraged by the early interest expressed in the property for both existing use and potential redevelopment."
The asking price for the freehold is £1.55m and a leasehold may also be considered.
Knight Frank website
Eaton Commercial website
Images: Knight Frank
Rothbiz reported last month that the former Volkswagen Rotherham site in Wickersley had gone up for sale having been closed by operators, JCT600.
The building and site occupies a prominent position fronting Bawtry Road and comprises approximately 17,757 sq ft of showroom, workshop and ancillary offices.
Externally, there are used car display areas to the front of the showroom with a substantial customer, staff and Service Parking area to the rear with the total site area covering approximately 1.28 acres.
Peter Whiteley, head of Knight Frank in Sheffield, which is marketing the building with Eaton Commercial, said: "This extremely well located and presented property is immediately available and could be of interest to a wide variety of potential occupiers, investors and developers.
Advertisement
"The site benefits from a prominent position located on the A631 Bawtry Road and is close to a number of retail outlets including Aldi, Morrisons Supermarket, McDonalds and the local high quality facilities within Wickersley.
"It also benefits from fantastic motorway links being located close to Junction 1 of the M18 and links to the M1 and M62.
Robert Eaton added: "The site has existing consent as a motor vehicle showroom and other potential uses may require appropriate consents with the local planning office.
"We are encouraged by the early interest expressed in the property for both existing use and potential redevelopment."
The asking price for the freehold is £1.55m and a leasehold may also be considered.
Knight Frank website
Eaton Commercial website
Images: Knight Frank
0 comments:
Post a Comment