News: Xeros technology rated best microfibre filter for laundry





Xeros is a Rotherham-based developer and provider of water saving and filtration technologies with multiple commercial applications.



Washing textiles containing synthetic fibres, such as nylon or polyester, is a major source of microplastic pollution. Globally, it accounts for 35% of primary microplastics released into the oceans every year. As many as 700,000 microplastic fibres can be released in the wastewater from a single load of domestic laundry.



Xeros' patented filtration system, XFiltra removes these microplastic fibres from laundry effluent. The device lasts for the lifetime of the washing machine and does not use disposable filter cartridges.



XFiltra, was tested by Dr Imogen Napper at the University's International Marine Litter Research Unit, alongside products from other companies to measure their relative effectiveness at capturing microfibres, released from clothes during wash cycles, and preventing their subsequent release in wastewater.



The results show that XFiltra performed significantly better than all other products evaluated. The tests, which were designed to capture microfibres in a mixed wash of synthetic and synthetic/cotton blend garments, show that XFiltra captured 78% of microfibres released during each wash cycle.



Similar independent tests conducted by Xeros on purely synthetic garments, show that XFiltra captures over 90% of the microplastic fibres released from them.



The University of Plymouth test data has been peer reviewed and is published today in the journal Science of The Total Environment.



Mark Nichols, CEO of Xeros, said: "The pollution of our rivers and oceans with discarded plastic waste is happening at an alarming rate. It's harming wildlife and our precious and finely balanced ecosystems, with microplastics from washing our clothes being a significant source of contamination.



"XFiltra was developed with the objective of eliminating this form of pollution and with the belief that every household and commercial washing machine needs to be fitted with low cost, easy to use filtration.



"We're delighted that the efficiency of our filtration technology has now been confirmed by independent researchers as a world leading solution which provides every washing machine manufacturer with the ability to make a major contribution to the sustainability of garment lifecycles and our planet."



