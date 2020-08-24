News: Plans passed for former Rotherham bank
By Tom Austen
Plans to support the reuse of a historic former bank building in Rotherham town centre have been approved.
Rothbiz reported last year that an application had been submitted for a change of use for the former RBS branch at the foot of the historic High Street.
The plans allow for part of ground floor to change from financial and professional services (A2) so that it can be used as a café or restaurant (A3). Consent has also been granted for internal alterations, as have plans to demolish redundant outbuildings in the rear yard.
The Grade II listed building has been a bank since 1892. The freehold went up for sale with agents, Avison Young, at the start of 2019 with offers initially being invited in the region of £425,000. It eventually sold at auction for £306,000.
The planning documents, from applicant, Zayan Developments, showed that only a small amount of internal works are proposed, such as new stud walls and the removal of the goods lifts and there are to be no external alterations.
Council planners concluded: "It is considered that the key heritage significance of the building is derived from its external appearance, banking hall ceiling, a fire place in a room off the banking hall, the main staircase and how it interacts with the surrounding area. Given that no external works are proposed and internal historic features are to be retained as part of the proposal, it is considered that the scheme would have no adverse impact on the heritage asset.
"It is therefore considered in this instance that there would be no identifiable harm to the setting and significance of the asset, and the proposal would comply with national and local planning policies.
"With regard to the impact of the proposed use on neighbouring residential properties, which can be found at first floor on High Street, it is noted that the proposed use would be open until midnight, however there are several late-night uses in this area. Furthermore, given the nature of the proposed use any noise is likely to be limited to comings and goings, which is not uncommon within town centres."
The branch was one of 162 branch closures announced by the taxpayer-backed RBS Group in 2018 after it decided that NatWest should become its primary customer facing brand in England and Wales, and Royal Bank of Scotland its core brand in Scotland.
1 - 9 High Street has its history in the Sheffield & Rotherham Joint Stock Banking Co Ltd which was a past constituent of RBS. The bank was established in 1792 by famous Rotherham steelmakers, the Walker brothers; along with Vincent Eyre, agent of the Duke of Norfolk (the principal landowner in the area); and William Stanley, a local businessman described as a "gentleman well-known and much respected at Rotherham."
The Grade II listed building was built in 1892 possibly on the site of the "OLD BANK / FOUNDED 1792" as the sign above the doorway reads. The impressive building is notable for its polished granite columns.
Images: Zayan Developments
3 comments:
Is it going to be Indian/Pakistani food do we know ?
I think a pakistani man has bought it but don't know if it is going to be Asian food strictly speaking I feel it will be better if development is done and not only that I feel that council should be full steam ahead in terms of the other regeneration at forge Island and main street and guest and chrimes should also be demolished and redeveloped
Hope it's not Asian style there are plenty of those places on welfare, which is becoming a ghetto for Asian based shops rather than good of everyone
Post a Comment