News: Rotherham garden centre announces closure
By Tom Austen
A popular family-run garden centre in Rotherham has announced that it will close later this year.
The Foster family have been in business in Thrybergh for over a hundred years, growing to include a garden centre, antiques centre, machinery department, coffee shop and a cycle retail outlet.
Situated in a Grade II listed building, it offers a treasure-trove of exciting and practical ideas for both gardeners and home lovers alike. Its Christmas shop was a firm festive favourite for Rotherham families.
Having reopened in May, Sally Foster, director at Fosters, took to social media recently to announce the sad news. She said: "It is with heavy heart that I officially announce that sadly Fosters Garden Centre will be closing at the end of October.
"As some of you may be aware - the Foster family have been in business in Thrybergh for over a hundred years and this decision has not been taken lightly. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our lovely loyal customers and team of dedicated staff for all their support over the years. We will miss you all greatly and if you get chance - please pop in to say goodbye."
The garden centre is based around the cartshed, granary and stable of Chestnut Tree Farm which date from 1816.
